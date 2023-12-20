Saviynt Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for IGA

Converged identity security company is recognized as a Customers’ Choice for 3 years in a row

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IGA–Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, is the only vendor recognized by customers for three consecutive years as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IGA (Identity Governance & Administration).





Saviynt received the highest number (144) of customer reviews, the highest overall customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, the highest number of 5-star reviews (75%) as of Oct 2023 and 91 percent of the customers said within the last 12 months that they are willing to recommend Saviynt.

“Our customers have spoken. They recognized Saviynt as a Customers’ Choice vendor. To us, this third-time recognition is a testament to our product and customer service. It is evidence that customers demand a cloud-based converged identity platform,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO at Saviynt. “Our goal is to double down on our customer service and innovation with our Privileged Identity and Access Management product suite, our Third Party vendor / supplier / franchise access management product and our application access management and governance products.”

Saviynt is listed in the upper right Customer Choice quadrant and the company received strong ratings out of 5 for Deployment experience (4.7 based on 134 responses), Support experience (4.5 based on 137 responses), product capabilities (4.7 based on 138 responses), and Sales experience (4.7 based on 111 responses) as of Oct 2023. We believe this is a good indicator for satisfaction with Saviynt’s platform in the IGA market.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognizes vendors in this market based on reviews from verified end-user professionals. The Customers’ Choice distinction takes into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

Find out more about Saviynt IGA. Download the report.

Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews and ratings of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Identity Governance and Administration, 13 December 2023. Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark, and Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Saviynt:

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt’s cutting-edge solutions have been recognized as industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

