Save the Date: SGH Analyst Day on July 16, 2024

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #AnalystDay—SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today announced that it will host an Analyst Day in New York City on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Live and on-demand webcasts of the event will be available on the SGH Investor Relations website for those unable to attend in person. Additional details, including registration instructions, will be provided closer to the event date.





At SGH, we design, build, deploy and manage high-performance, high-availability enterprise solutions that help our customers solve for the future. Across our computing, memory, and LED lines of business, we focus on serving our customers by providing deep technical knowledge and expertise, custom design engineering, build-to-order flexibility and a commitment to best-in-class quality.

