Save the Date: Onto Innovation to Host Analyst Event on June 1, 2023

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ONTO–Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a Company sponsored analyst event on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall St., New York, New York 10005. The professional investment community is invited to join Onto’s management team for presentations and engage with our key technology exhibits.

Event Details:

Achieving Growth Outperformance Through Connected Thinking

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET: Onto Executive Team Presentations



Featuring Mike Plisinski, CEO; Mark Slicer, CFO; Mike Rosa, CMO;



and Srini Vedula, Sr VP Customer Success



12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET: Luncheon and Technology Exhibits



Featuring metrology, inspection, software, lithography, and advanced interferometry

If you plan to attend in person, please RSVP here.

A live webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

There will be a replay of the webcast available for one year on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient.

With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Michael Sheaffer, +1 978.253.6273



mike.sheaffer@OntoInnovation.com