Save Big on the Latest Tech During Lenovo’s Labour Day Sale

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shoppers will save big during Lenovo’s Labour Day Sale, with select electronics and PCs available for more than half off regular prices. Beginning August 28 and running through September 10, Lenovo is offering huge discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors, and accessories, as well as doorbuster deals, available only at lenovo.com.

During the sale, customers enrolled in the My Lenovo Rewards loyalty program will receive extra rewards points that may be redeemed on future purchases at Lenovo.com, and all shoppers may take advantage of low prices on ThinkPad products and more, including over 70% off select laptops.

Below is a selection of deals and promotions included in this year’s Labour Day Sale*:

August 28 – September 3

Item Price Savings ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 $2,199.99 44% Lenovo 3i Chromebook $319.99 43% ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 $1,553.99 71% Legion Pro 5 AMD Gen 8 $1,464.99 21% Yoga 6 (13” AMD) $949.99 35%

September 4-10 2X My Lenovo Rewards Sitewide*

Item Price Savings ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 $1,430.99 66% IdeaPad 1 (15” AMD) $284.99 45% Yoga 7 (16″ AMD) $999.99 35% Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 $1,359.99 22% ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 $1,116.99 73%

“At Lenovo we offer a wide variety of solutions for all your technology needs- from the pocket to the cloud,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “Whether it’s for work, play, or school, there’s something for everyone during the Lenovo Labor Day Sale. Go to Lenovo.com to find our most popular products at the lowest prices of the year.”

For more details on the great offers included in Lenovo’s Labour Day Sale, please visit https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/d/deals/doorbusters.

Customers who sign up for the My Lenovo Rewards program and make purchases on Lenovo.com always receive a percentage of the purchase price returned to them as rewards points for use on future purchases and can earn extra rewards points during sales periods like the Lenovo Labor Day Sale. My Lenovo Rewards members also receive free expedited shipping on all qualifying purchases. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/rewards/

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.

