Save Big at Lenovo During Annual Presidents Day Sale

ThinkPads, Legion Laptops and Desktops, Yoga 2-in-1s at Deeply Discounted Prices

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consumers who want to purchase a new computer or accessories should head over to lenovo.com and check out Lenovo’s annual Presidents’ Day Sale, currently underway and running through February 25. Select laptops and desktops are being offered for a fraction of the regular price, including more than 50% off select ThinkPads, up to 30% off popular Legion gaming PCs, Yoga 2-in-1s as well as discounts on accessories, software and warranty upgrades.

On Presidents Day (February 19), customers can shop deals throughout the day.

Visit lenovo.com for these great savings*:

Up to 54% off select ThinkPad laptops

Up to 30% off on gaming PCs

Yoga 2-in-1s starting under $700

PC accessories starting at $9.99

Members of the My Lenovo Rewards loyalty program can get2x My Lenovo Rewards points sitewide from 2/19 through 2/25.

“There’s no better time or place to go for great technology at unbelievable prices than our Presidents Day Sale. Lenovo.com is your destination for the best technology and you will find great deals on some of the most innovative PCs, tablets, monitors, and accessories on the market,” said Carlo Savino, Vice President of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “We’re making it easier than ever to shop on Lenovo.com: free expedited shipping for our My Lenovo Rewards Loyalty Members, worry-free buying with price guarantee & extended returns, and the ability to buy online and pick up within two hours at your local Best Buy store.”

For more details on all the great offers included in this years Presidents’ Day Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters.

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of ‘New IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Contacts

Virginia Ford, Lenovo



vford@lenovo.com

Ph: +1 (919) 815-9431