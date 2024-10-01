Save A Lot Rolls Out Automated Solution for FSMA 204 Food Traceability

Leading U.S. Grocery Wholesaler Implements ReposiTrak Traceability Network to Enhance Food Safety and Supply Chain Transparency

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Save A Lot, one of the largest U.S. discount grocery wholesalers serving approximately 750 independently owned grocery stores in 32 states, has announced the rollout of the ReposiTrak Traceability Network (RTN) for automated traceability and compliance with the requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act Section 204 (FSMA 204). The advancement marks a significant step forward in Save A Lot’s ongoing commitment to delivering the highest standards of food safety and transparency for its Retail Partners. RTN will enable Save A Lot suppliers to easily transmit FDA-required traceability data for every impacted lot code, every time a shipment is sent to one of Save A Lot’s eight distribution centers.





“We recognized the importance of FSMA 204 to the industry and we were looking for an easy-to-use and affordable solution that works across our total supply chain, from our suppliers all the way through to the independent owners who operate Save A Lot stores,” said Save A Lot Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer Trey Johnson. “Traceability is not only an FDA requirement, it’s also part of our ongoing commitment to food safety, regulatory compliance and transparency in our supply chain. After evaluating multiple solutions we are happy to offer our Retail Partners ReposiTrak’s efficient and affordable path to compliance.”

FSMA 204, enacted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is designed to prevent foodborne illnesses by strengthening the ability to track and trace food through all stages of the supply chain through the exchange of Key Data Elements (KDEs) among trading partners. RTN enables KDEs to be collected, organized, stored and retrieved in order to meet the requirements of FSMA 204. Compliance with FSMA 204 will be mandatory starting in 2026, and Save A Lot is committed to being ahead of the curve.

“FSMA 204 presents more than a data management problem for wholesalers. It also presents a supplier management problem. ReposiTrak helps with both,” added ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “It’s important for suppliers and wholesalers to understand that not all of the FDA-required Key Data Elements can be contained on a label. Instead, those KDEs need to be transmitted electronically with every shipment. In order to transmit that data, a connection needs to be established between the wholesaler and each supplier. ReposiTrak does this work for wholesalers and gets the data flowing.”

With the adoption of the ReposiTrak solution, Save A Lot and its suppliers and Retail Partners are now part of the world’s largest operating food traceability network. RTN requires no additional hardware or software and the supplier onboarding process is completely automated. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee. Save A Lot will also make the platform available to its more than 170 independent owners and operators to provide end-to-end visibility throughout the supply chain. Implementation begins immediately and is expected to be complete well ahead of the 2026 deadline.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the U.S., with approximately 750 stores in 32 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot provides unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), Twitter (@savealot), and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator, visit ownasavealot.com.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite consisting of three product families: food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions. ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit repositrak.com.

