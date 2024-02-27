Sauce Labs Renews SOC2 Type II Certification

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sauce Labs Inc., a leading provider of continuous testing and software quality solutions to deliver digital confidence to enterprises, today announced it has earned its SOC 2 Type II certification from American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for the fourth consecutive year.





The SOC 2 Type II certification is a globally recognized standard for evaluating an organization’s control systems and processes related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of data. For the 2023 certification, Sauce focused on security, availability, and confidentiality — the most rigorous portions of the audit. Achieving this certification demonstrates Sauce Labs’ dedication to safeguarding its customers’ private information.

“Our attainment of SOC 2 re-certification is proof of our commitment to the highest standards of security and data protection,” said Eric Deeds, General Counsel. “We understand trust is a critical part of our business and it’s our responsibility to protect the privacy of consumer data. This certification reinforces our position as a SaaS company with a security-first mindset.”

The comprehensive audit examination assessed Sauce policies, procedures, and controls over a period of 12 months to evaluate its effectiveness and consistency. Sauce will continue to invest in security measures to stay ahead of threats and challenges in the industry.

Sauce CEO Dave Rhodes added, “Compliance and security are the cornerstones of our business. Sauce Labs goes beyond industry standards to ensure safeguards are in place for our customers.” Rhodes concluded, “Our stakeholders are at the center of our operations and we’ll continue to follow strict security and compliance guidelines.”

