Home Business Wire Sauce Labs Renews SOC2 Type II Certification
Business Wire

Sauce Labs Renews SOC2 Type II Certification

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sauce Labs Inc., a leading provider of continuous testing and software quality solutions to deliver digital confidence to enterprises, today announced it has earned its SOC 2 Type II certification from American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for the fourth consecutive year.


The SOC 2 Type II certification is a globally recognized standard for evaluating an organization’s control systems and processes related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of data. For the 2023 certification, Sauce focused on security, availability, and confidentiality — the most rigorous portions of the audit. Achieving this certification demonstrates Sauce Labs’ dedication to safeguarding its customers’ private information.

“Our attainment of SOC 2 re-certification is proof of our commitment to the highest standards of security and data protection,” said Eric Deeds, General Counsel. “We understand trust is a critical part of our business and it’s our responsibility to protect the privacy of consumer data. This certification reinforces our position as a SaaS company with a security-first mindset.”

The comprehensive audit examination assessed Sauce policies, procedures, and controls over a period of 12 months to evaluate its effectiveness and consistency. Sauce will continue to invest in security measures to stay ahead of threats and challenges in the industry.

Sauce CEO Dave Rhodes added, “Compliance and security are the cornerstones of our business. Sauce Labs goes beyond industry standards to ensure safeguards are in place for our customers.” Rhodes concluded, “Our stakeholders are at the center of our operations and we’ll continue to follow strict security and compliance guidelines.”

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading platform for test. Over 100,000 users depend on Sauce Labs to help them quickly deliver the highest quality software experiences. With over a decade of expertise and deep roots in the Selenium and Appium open source communities, Sauce Labs helps teams test on thousands of different devices, browsers, and operating systems—anywhere, any time, and at any scale. For more information, please visit saucelabs.com.

Contacts

press@saucelabs.com

Articoli correlati

Edgio Announces Effectiveness of Reverse Stock Split

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) (the “Company”), the platform of choice for speed, scale, security, and simplicity at the...
Continua a leggere

Monumo’s Anser Engine Achieves Record 10 Million Simulations in 24 Hours

Business Wire Business Wire -
Scalable physics simulation platform enables millions of simulations to run in parallel - optimising motor design at record speeds...
Continua a leggere

D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Anillo Industries on Its Sale to Novaria Group

Business Wire Business Wire -
 IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Anillo Industries (“Anillo”)...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php