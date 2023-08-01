Sauce Labs Names Dave Rhodes as Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sauce Labs Inc., a leading provider of continuous testing and software quality solutions to deliver digital confidence to enterprises, today announced the appointment of Dave Rhodes as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Rhodes succeeds Aled Miles, who will advise Sauce Labs during a transition period.

“Enterprises today need to deliver critical software experiences with fewer engineering resources than ever before just to remain competitive with today’s digital customer. Sauce Labs is the key for companies like Salesforce, UnitedHealth Group, Disney, and Liberty Mutual, as well as many others, to continuously test and deliver new, revenue-driving features faster, at scale, and with world-class stability and security—something completely unique in the software quality market,” said Rhodes. “Sauce Labs helps enterprises accelerate software development to meet the expectations they face and I look forward to partnering with the Sauce team to capitalize on the exciting growth opportunities ahead.”

Rhodes brings decades of leadership experience and the unique subject matter expertise of growing and scaling software businesses as mission-critical pieces of infrastructure for enterprises. He joins the company from Unity Software, where he most recently served as the SVP/GM of Unity’s Digital Twins Business. During his tenure, Rhodes built Unity into the leading provider of real-time 3D software solutions. He previously served as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for growing revenue from $130M to $600M. Prior to Unity, he was the EVP Sales, Services and Marketing at Paradigm/Emerson, where he oversaw the development, implementation, and execution of the company’s worldwide growth strategies, as well as its services and marketing operations. Additionally, Rhodes spent 11 years at Autodesk, where he last served as Vice President of the Americas.

“Dave has spent his career building and growing software companies, and we’re confident that his leadership and expertise will enable Sauce Labs to thrive in its next chapter as enterprises across industries continue to prioritize software development and performance,” said Robin Pederson, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “On behalf of the board, I also want to recognize Aled for his service and thank him for all he has done to position the company for continued growth and success.”

Sauce Labs is a trusted provider of continuous testing and software quality solutions that help software teams accelerate development by saving thousands of hours of manual functional, component, and unit testing through automation. The company has been built around a community of open-source maintainers and software quality experts to share knowledge and empowerment in order to develop software that can keep up with an ever-evolving digital world.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions that give companies the confidence to develop, deliver and update high quality software at speed. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud identifies quality signals in development and identifies the source of errors in production, accelerating the ability to release and update applications that look, function and perform exactly as they should on every browser, operating system and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by TPG and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com.

