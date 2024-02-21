Sauce Labs Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

Smith Will Be Responsible For Leading the Global Sales Organization With a Focus On Market Expansion and Revenue Growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sauce Labs Inc., a leading provider of continuous testing and software quality solutions to deliver digital confidence to enterprises, announced today that Grant Smith has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Smith will lead global sales focusing on market expansion and revenue growth.





“I am looking forward to helping companies accelerate their digital transformation through the Sauce Labs experience. Sauce delivers tremendous top-line value, from the ability to deliver more features faster, and through efficiencies on the bottom line through spend management efficiencies,” said Smith. “I’m also excited to join a company that is a leader in its market, uniquely differentiated, and miles ahead of the competition.”

Smith comes to Sauce Labs from data management company Onna, where he led global sales, customer success, and marketing teams. Prior to that, he successfully led the global go-to-market and customer success organizations as Vice President at Platform9 Systems, a distributed cloud company serving the dev-ops market. Smith’s track record also includes managing and building the enterprise sales business at Dell SecureWorks, a global leader in managed threat detection, response, and network security. Before this, he held various sales, sales leadership, and operational leadership roles at EMC Corporation’s Enterprise Content Management Division.

“Grant has proven experience delivering meaningful outcomes to customers and end users through his innate ability to maximize revenue-generating and identify cost-saving opportunities to drive company growth. We’re ecstatic to have him on the Sauce Labs team and look forward to what we can accomplish together,” said Dave Rhodes, CEO of Sauce Labs.

Sauce Labs is a trusted provider of continuous testing and software quality solutions that help software teams accelerate development by saving thousands of hours of manual functional, component, and unit testing through automation. The company has been built around a community of open-source maintainers and software quality experts to share knowledge and empowerment to develop software that can keep up with an ever-evolving digital world.

