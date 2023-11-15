Sauber Motorsport AG Taps HPE GreenLake to Advance Formula One Race Car Aerodynamics

High performance computing is delivered as a service from Sauber Motorsport AG’s headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland, massively increasing performance for computational fluid dynamics while protecting confidential data





WALLISELLEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Sauber Motorsport AG is partnering with HPE to advance aerodynamics of its Formula One race cars. The teams jointly developed a high performance computing (HPC) system for computational fluid dynamics (CFD) which significantly increases computing performance compared to the previous system.

Physically installed in the wind tunnel building of Sauber Motorsport AG in Hinwil, Switzerland, HPE delivers supercomputing performance as a service via HPE GreenLake, enabling Sauber’s engineers to quickly adjust capacity in compliance with the rules of the International Automobile Federation (FIA). Storing and processing all data in Sauber’s protected environment in Hinwil helps the team safeguard its intellectual property and minimize latency.

“Formula One racing is a data-driven, extremely competitive and highly regulated undertaking,” said Trish Damkroger, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, HPC, AI & Labs at HPE. “Succeeding in this environment requires the dedicated compute resources only high performance computing can offer to address big challenges. We look forward to helping Sauber Motorsport AG gain a competitive edge while maintaining their data sovereignty and agility.”

The new high-performance cluster is based on workload-optimized HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers, equipped with 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors and high-performance storage with the Cray ClusterStor E1000, a Lustre-based, open-source parallel file system.

“Computational fluid dynamics performance is crucial to success in Formula One racing, however, there are also high demands with regards to scalability and data protection,” said Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Managing Director of Sauber Group and Team Representative. “HPE GreenLake perfectly matches these requirements because it combines the flexibility of the cloud with the control of an on-premises environment. Moreover, HPE GreenLake helps us reduce our capital expenditure by giving us access to state-of-the art high performance computing technology in a pay-as-you-go model.”

