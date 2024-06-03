SatixFy’s CEO to Present at Maxim Group’s Virtual TMT Investor Conference on June 5, 2024

Fireside chat to be streamed live on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 9 am ET

REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE American: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house-developed chipsets, today announced that CEO Nir Barkan will participate in a fireside chat discussion at Maxim Group’s Virtual Investor Conference on June 5, 2024 at 9:00 am ET.





The conference is billed to explore how emerging growth companies are leveraging new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future. Maxim’s analysts will facilitate dialogue with CEOs who are focused on latest technologies and how technology is expected to impact and grow their business.

Mr. Barkan will discuss SatixFy’s cutting-edge technological advancements, explore SatixFy’s significant potential total addressable markets and highlight some of the latest trends shaping the future of satellite communications.

The fireside chat will be streamed live: https://m-vest.com/events/tmt-06042024 and available for replay at: https://m-vest.com/events/tmt-06042024 or from a link at SatixFy’s investor relations website at https://ir.satixfy.com.

About SatixFy

SatixFy develops end-to-end next-generation satellite space and ground communications systems, including satellite multi beam digital antennas, user terminals and modems, based on powerful chipsets that it develops in house.

SatixFy’s products include modems that feature Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Fully Electronically Steered Multi Beam Antennas (ESMA) that support the advanced communications standard DVB-S2X. SatixFy’s innovative ASICs improve the overall performance of satellite communications systems, reduce the weight and power requirements of terminals and payloads, and save real estate for gateway equipment. SatixFy’s advanced Very Small Aperture Terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays are optimized for a variety of mobile applications and services, using Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit and geostationary satellite communications systems, for aero/in-flight connectivity systems, high-end communications-on-the-move applications, and more.

SatixFy is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel with additional offices in the UK, US and Bulgaria.

For more information, please refer to www.SatixFy.com.

SAT-COM

Contacts

Investor Contact: Kenny Green & Ehud Helft, EK Global IR, satixfy@ekglobal.com

Media Contact: Aviv Sax Nahamoni, info@satixfy.com