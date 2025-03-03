SatixFy to Showcase its Leading Space and Ground SatCOM Solutions at Satellite Show 2025

Introducing its Direct-to-Device and Broadband Digital Satellite Payload Solutions, Ground Gateways and User Terminals Solutions

REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”, or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems powered by in-house developed chipsets, today announced its participation in Satellite Show 2025, taking place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., from March 11 to 13, 2025.

Visitors to the SatixFy booth (#2225) will have the opportunity to explore the Company’s comprehensive suite of software and ASIC-based digital satellite payload solutions. These include advanced, transparent and regenerative radiation-hardened ASIC processors, as well as industry-leading digital multi-beam beamforming ASICs. These are designed to meet the rapidly growing market demand for NGSO DRA antennas in both direct-to-device (D2D) and broadband applications. These solutions mark a significant advancement in satellite communications, delivering unparalleled performance, flexibility, and operational efficiency.

SatixFy’s space-grade ASICs are available for order by customers.

In the ground segment, SatixFy will present its advanced multi-beam, multi-orbit, and multi-frequency terminal solutions, engineered for optimized low-elevation performance, reduced size and lower power consumption for both Ka- and Ku-band. These innovations ensure seamless interoperability across various satellite constellations and operators, and are designed to meet the diverse needs of next-generation communication networks. SatixFy’s portfolio includes on-the-move antennas for aerospace and defense applications, as well as LEO-optimized antennas for cellular backhaul.

A key highlight of the showcase will be SatixFy’s Outdoor gateway Modem for NGSO antennas, already selected by a tier-1 LEO constellation operator. The modem stands as an all-inclusive, high-performance satellite communications multi-carrier feeder link terminal, offering a lightweight and compact design for outdoor installation.

Members of SatixFy’s leadership team, including its Chief Executive Officer Nir Barkan and Executive Chairman Yoav Leibovitch, will be present at the booth to meet visitors and offer them the opportunity to learn more about the Company's products, applications, and future vision. Investors or analysts who wish to organize a meeting with the management team should contact SatixFy’s investor relations or media team.

To schedule a meeting contact: info@satixfy.com

For more information, visit www.satixfy.com

About SatixFy

SatixFy develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems, including satellite multi beam digital Space antennas, Flat panel user terminals and modems, based on powerful in-house designed chipsets.

SatixFy’s products include modems that feature Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Fully Electronically Steered Multi Beam Antennas (ESMA) that support the advanced communications standard DVB-S2X and RCS2. SatixFy’s innovative ASICs improve the overall performance of satellite communications systems, reduce the weight and power requirements of terminals and payloads, and save real estate for gateway equipment. SatixFy’s advanced VSATs and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays are optimized for a variety of mobile applications and services, prepared for multi-orbits LEO, MEO and GEO satellite communications systems, for aero/in-flight connectivity systems, communications-on-the-move applications and more.

SatixFy is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel with additional offices in the U.S., U.K. and Bulgaria. For more information, please visit www.SatixFy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, SatixFy is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses the benefits and advantages of the Company’s products and software and its future vision. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on May 29, 2024, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SAT-COM

Investor Contact:

Ehud Helft & Kenny Green, EK Global IR, satixfy@ekglobal.com

Media Contact:

Aviv Sax Nahamoni, info@satixfy.com