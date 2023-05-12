Sarcos Announces Appointment of Laura Peterson as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Former Boeing executive and current member of Sarcos board of directors brings decades of leadership experience as Company enters commercialization phase of its history

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#robotics—Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced robotic systems, solutions and software that redefine human possibilities, today announced the appointment of Laura Peterson as its interim president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Peterson will replace outgoing president and CEO, Kiva Allgood. Sarcos thanks Ms. Allgood for her service and wishes her well in her new endeavors.

Peterson, who currently serves on the Sarcos Board of Directors, brings an extensive understanding of the strategic considerations and challenges associated with complex, technology-intensive global industries. Her career and corporate board experience span multinational industrial, high-growth technology, and transportation sectors.

During her 22-year Boeing aerospace career, she held a series of executive positions and served on the Executive Leadership Team of three Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) CEOs, as well as BCA Airplane Production and Supplier Management, BCA Strategy and Boeing International. She was frequently tapped to lead on priority and emergent areas of high strategic and financial importance to the company. Her most recent role was Vice President, Business Development for China, Boeing’s largest commercial market.

Peterson is a member of the Board of Directors of Air Transport Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG) and Accelya Group, a Vista Equity Partners SaaS portfolio company. Peterson holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“It is an honor to work with the Sarcos team at this important time, as we transition from being primarily a research and development organization to manufacturing and commercializing our award-winning robotic systems. The market opportunity across numerous industries, including aviation, construction, shipyard, solar, subsea/underwater and others is enormous. We are well positioned to capitalize on the compelling opportunity to enable the industrial workforce of the future through robotics while helping to address the drastic labor shortages across industries, and simultaneously increasing worker safety.” said Peterson.

