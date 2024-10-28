Saras AI Institute Launches the World’s First AI-Dedicated University Degree Programs in Utah

Online higher education institute offers AI-focused associate and bachelor’s degrees for working professionals and current students

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ailearning—Saras AI Institute, the world’s first online higher education institute exclusively focused on AI, today launched its AI-specific associate and bachelor’s degree programs in Utah. Unlike the burgeoning field of certificate programs and individual courses, Saras is a comprehensive AI degree program. Through its degrees, Saras empowers a new generation of professionals with the skills to thrive in the rapidly expanding AI industry.





The AI curriculum was developed in partnership with leading AI employers and practitioners and with strategic guidance from global industry leaders. Saras AI Institute students will participate in capstone projects and internships, gaining hands-on, practical experience by developing real-world AI products and solutions emphasizing ethical and responsible use of AI. Saras ensures students are not just learning AI but actively building and solving problems. Their degrees immediately propel them toward AI positions such as AI/ML Engineer, Data Scientist, and Gen AI Engineer that can command top-tier salaries.

“Utah’s thriving tech ecosystem makes it the perfect launchpad for our innovative AI education model,” said Anil Singh, founder and president of Saras AI Institute. “Our programs go beyond traditional tech education, offering a transformative experience that prepares students for immediate impact in the AI industry with high-paying salaries.”

Through its online learning platform designed for working professionals and current university students, Saras ensures flexibility for students balancing work, family and education. The institute’s degrees offer a more in-depth and transformational educational experience than typical AI certificate programs.

“Saras AI Institute nurtures future AI leaders with the real-world skills needed to solve meaningful problems and improve lives,” said Tomas Pfister, Head of AI Research, Google Cloud, and Saras advisory board member. “The future requires students who are not only highly skilled but also capable of thinking beyond traditional limits, while applying ethical AI practices across organizations of every size. With Saras’ AI-focused curriculum and student-centric approach, graduates are equipped to build a better world.”

“We believe every student is a leader and has the potential to change the world. Our vision is to be the most student-centric educational institution on the planet, nurturing future AI leaders who are ready to make a positive impact,” Singh says.

Meeting the Demand for AI Expertise

As industries worldwide adapt to rapid advancements in AI, the demand for qualified professionals has skyrocketed. According to the World Economic Forum, while AI may displace up to 85 million jobs by 2025, it is also expected to create 97 million new roles, many requiring specialized AI knowledge. Saras AI Institute’s degrees are designed to address this need, providing students with a comprehensive education that positions them as top candidates in the workforce.

Student-Centric Approach

Guided by its “One World, One Family” philosophy, Saras fosters an inclusive, globally connected community capable of making a positive impact on the world. The institute also offers scholarships and financial aid, ensuring financial barriers don’t hinder the pursuit of a transformative education in AI.

At Saras, success coaches provide personalized, holistic guidance, helping students not only stay on track toward academic success but also navigate career development until they secure their dream roles in AI.

The first cohort of Saras AI Institute students is already underway through the organization’s international arm and is progressing rapidly. Prospective U.S. students eager to join the forefront of AI innovation can apply today to start as early as January at https://sarasai.org/programs.

About Saras AI Institute

Saras AI Institute is a U.S.-based, state-licensed degree-granting institution redefining AI education. As the world’s first AI-dedicated higher education institute, we’re setting a new standard in how Artificial Intelligence is taught and perceived.

We are building the most student-centric educational institution on the planet, driven by three core pillars:

Curriculum: Our Role-based AI & Human Skills curriculum equips students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Our Role-based AI & Human Skills curriculum equips students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Community: We foster a diverse, global & inclusive community promoting cultural understanding and collaboration .

We foster a diverse, global & inclusive community promoting cultural understanding and . Success Coaching: We provide personalized, holistic success coaching to guide students through their academic journey and professional development. Our coaches offer tailored support, helping students achieve their academic goals, navigate the evolving AI landscape and secure fulfilling careers.

For more information, visit sarasai.org.

Contacts

Mark Fredrickson



SnappConner PR



801-806-0161



mark@snappconner.com