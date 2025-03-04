Sarah Visbeek Joins Nintex as General Counsel

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nintex, a global leader in intelligent process automation powered by AI, today announced the appointment of Sarah Visbeek as its new general counsel. Sarah is an experienced general counsel with over a decade of experience spanning numerous industries, including technology, entertainment, and health and wellness.

Visbeek has served in senior legal roles at public and private companies, including most recently at Limeade, an immersive employee well-being software company, acquired by WebMD. Prior to Limeade, Visbeek held roles at Big Fish Games, Williams Kastner, Forsberg & Umlauf, P.S., and more.

"Sarah brings a mix of technology industry experience and strategic legal acumen to Nintex," said Amit Mathradas, CEO of Nintex. "She will play a critical role in shaping Nintex’s growth strategy globally as we continue to innovate our end-to-end, AI-powered process automation platform to best serve our customers and partners.”

To learn more about Nintex, please click here.

About Nintex

Nintex, the possibility engine™, helps companies unlock the power of endless possibilities. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex platform to automate how work gets done, remove friction from business processes, and unlock the full potential of their people. Learn more about how Nintex and its global partner network are propelling people, work, and business forward at nintex.com.

Tommy Morgan, media@nintex.com