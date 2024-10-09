Sapia.ai Unveils Live Interview™: A Cutting-Edge Tool for Interview Management in High-Volume Hiring

MENTOR, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Sapia.ai, the leader in AI-driven recruitment, today announces the launch of Live Interview™, a groundbreaking tool designed to simplify interview scheduling for hourly hiring. With a focus on ease of use, Live Interview™ makes scheduling as intuitive as booking a restaurant – especially benefiting store managers overseeing hourly workers.





Building on Sapia.ai’s Smart Interviewer™ platform, which automates the screening & assessing of candidates, Live Interview™ enhances the interview process, offering more personalization, intelligence, and efficiency at a critical hiring stage. Integrated with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) like Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, and iCIMS, Live Interview™ supports bulk scheduling without relying on external calendars, ensuring managers can focus on people, not logistics.

“Our mission is to humanize hiring while driving efficiency,” says Barb Hyman, CEO of Sapia.ai. “While AI simplifies screening, the human interview remains pivotal. With Live Interview™, users can add a personal touch, like sharing values or introducing themselves via video – bringing personalization to scale for high-volume hiring.”

Following the success of Talent Hub, which reduced recruiter workloads by aggregating candidate data and cutting clicks by 90%, Live Interview™ extends Sapia.ai’s commitment to delivering intelligent, user-centric solutions. Leading brands such as Woolworths Group and Starbucks have already experienced the impact, reporting Net Promoter Scores (NPS) exceeding 80 for improved candidate and hiring manager experiences.

Live Interview™ is now available via the Sapia.ai platform. For more information, visit Sapia.ai.

About Sapia.ai

Founded by a former CHRO, Sapia.ai is transforming HR with AI-driven solutions that look beyond resumes to unlock true human potential. Trusted by global brands, Sapia.ai enhances recruitment outcomes by improving diversity and reducing turnover. At its core is the Smart Interviewer™, a platform that ensures fairness, efficiency, and a truly human hiring experience.

