Sapia.ai Announces Independent Research Findings: Ethical AI Screening Technology Can Close Gender Gap in Tech By 30%

MENTOR, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sapia.ai, the world’s only smart chat platform powered by deep-learning AI,, today announced the findings of independent research that utilised its technology, revealing that AI Interview software can definitively improve recruitment diversity for technology-based roles.

The scientific study, led by Professor Andreas Leibbrandt at Monash University, ARC Future Fellow and Co-Founder of the Science of Diversity & Inclusion Initiative (SODI.org), found that using AI tools in recruitment achieved a 36% increase in the amount of women applying for a web developer role, relative to recruitment without AI.

Global brands trust Sapia.ai to accelerate and enhance their recruitment and promotion processes. A conversational, Natural Language Processing (NLP) based chat AI interviews, assesses and screens for the best talent at scale via an easy to use messaging platform.

According to the findings, the use of AI for screening and assessment also led to:

A 33% increase in completion rate for women when disclosing that AI was used for evaluation

Increased representation of women at the 50th percentile of evaluations by 30% and at the 90th percentile of evaluations by 160%

Providing evaluators with applicants’ AI scores closed the gender gap in assessments that otherwise disadvantaged female applicants.

Supplemental survey evidence suggests the improved gender diversity was driven by females’ belief that there would be less bias when assessed by AI versus human reviewers.

About the study:

The study involved two field experiments. The first looked at whether informing candidates that their chat interview responses would be evaluated by artificial intelligence, versus human reviewers, would attract or deter them from completing the smart chat interview. The second examined the impact of evaluators knowing the gender and AI score of the candidate ahead of providing an evaluation.

Professor Andreas Leibbrandt acknowledged the help that Sapia.ai gave to this research. “We chose to collaborate with Sapia.ai because they have already demonstrated their intention to positively impact gender diversity across a wide range of industries with the use of chat-based interviewing and assessment.”

Doctors Mallory Avery and Joseph Vecci worked with Professor Leibbrandt to complete the Monash University study.

About Sapia.ai

Sapia’s mission is to build a fairer, more human world through ethical AI. Using the world’s first Smart Interviewer, powered by the world’s largest source of first-party proprietary text data and advanced Natural Language Processing, Sapia turns simple text conversations into unprecedented talent intelligence – enabling organizations to interrupt hiring bias at scale, get to the right talent fast, and give every candidate an experience they love.

