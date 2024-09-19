São Paulo Military Police to Deploy Motorola Solutions Body Cameras to Enhance Safety

12,000 V500 body cameras at the front line will help deter crime and streamline investigations on behalf of the state’s 44 million residents

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that the São Paulo State Government will deploy 12,000 V500 body cameras to its Military Police (PMESP) to replace and modernize the state’s body camera program. This significant investment of over R$100 million (about USD $18.2 million) underscores PMESP’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology for the safety and protection of São Paulo state residents.





“ Our investment in Motorola Solutions’ body camera solution will equip our officers with state-of-the-art technology to help protect and serve the community, allowing our agency to achieve benefits such as providing greater protection of the population and officers,” said Gustavo Barbosa, Colonel and IT Director of PMESP. “ We are confident that this solution will act as a powerful tool to curb criminal activity while providing reliable evidence to help simplify and accelerate police actions.”

The LTE-enabled V500 allows agents in the field to stream live video and location to the control room, giving incident managers a better understanding of events so that they can respond more quickly and efficiently. The footage is automatically uploaded to the digital evidence management system so that the handling, storage and sharing of evidence can be managed securely in the cloud or on-premise, protecting information and preserving the integrity of material for the police, public systems and judiciary.

“ PMESP is leading the way in public safety innovation by equipping officers with the latest body camera technology,” said Elton Borgonovo, MSSSI vice president, Latin America and Caribbean Region, Motorola Solutions. “ This move positions PMESP among the most advanced law enforcement agencies and demonstrates its commitment to the safety of Sao Paulo’s residents.”

Motorola Solutions body camera technology is widely used by government and public safety agencies worldwide, including the Romanian Police, French Ministry of the Interior, City of London, Swedish Railway Company, Austrian Police Force and The Santa Fe Ministry of Security in Argentina.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Contacts

Gina Acosta



Motorola Solutions



gina.acosta@motorolasolutions.com

Mobile: +57 3108806688