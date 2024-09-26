Santa Rosa Safe City Enhances Public Safety with Corsight AI’s Unique Facial Intelligence Technology

SANTA ROSA, the Philippines–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Around the globe, safe cities are leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve public safety management efficiently. Santa Rosa, a safe city in The Philippines, is now expanding its use of facial intelligence capabilities.





In its stride towards enhanced security, Santa Rosa employs Corsight AI’s technology for the real-time and retrospective identification of wanted individuals and missing persons. The city has recently integrated new capabilities to detect and alert potential risks and events demanding immediate response, even when the individuals involved are unknown in advance. These incidents are identified by monitoring frequency and duration patterns and flagging anomalies, even when the individuals involved are previously unknown.

Ronald Ian A. De Guzman, member of the City Development Council and secretary to the Liga ng mga Barangay in Santa Rosa, representing Santa Rosa Safe City, stated: “Corsight AI’s technology was selected for its accuracy and reliability amidst real-world constraints such as poor video quality, limited camera angles, and disguises. Its unique facial intelligence abilities enable us to address incidents previously undetectable in real-time and enable swift and effective response.”

Ofer Ronen, EVP of Business Development at Corsight AI, remarked, “It’s a privilege for us to enhance the safety of the residents of Santa Rosa by identifying both known suspects and unknown threats. Facial intelligence and other Safe City technologies deployed here should serve as a benchmark for cost-effective utilization of public safety budgets.”

Contacts

Dror Simsolo, Corsight AI Marketing Director, dror.simsolo@corsight.ai