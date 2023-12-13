Sangoma Technologies Corporation Announces Voting Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; NASDAQ: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 12, 2023 (the “Meeting”).





Each of the six nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated November 8, 2023 provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Sangoma received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes



For Votes



Withheld % of Votes



Withheld Norman A. Worthington, III 17,401,662 91.69% 1,577,347 8.31% Allan Brett 18,018,339 94.94% 960,670 5.06% Al Guarino 18,948,457 99.84% 30,552 0.16% Marc Lederman 16,635,527 87.65% 2,343,482 12.35% Giovanna Moretti 18,951,642 99.86% 27,367 0.14% Charles Salameh 18,951,257 99.85% 27,752 0.15%

In addition, Sangoma reports that:

an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as Sangoma’s auditors for the 2024 fiscal year was passed by 99.97% of the votes represented at the Meeting; and an ordinary resolution ratifying the amended and restated By-Law No. 2 was passed by 92.16% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Sangoma’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

