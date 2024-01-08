Sangoma Named In The 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Unified Communications As A Service Report For Ninth Year

MARKHAM, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, announced today that the company was named in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report for the ninth straight year.





The Gartner Magic Quadrant assesses Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) providers worldwide. Sangoma is one of the 11 vendors placed in the 2023 report. Sangoma was recognized in the report based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We are proud to be recognized again in this year’s Gartner UCaaS Magic Quadrant,” said Sangoma Chief Operating and Marketing Officer Jeremy Wubs.

“We believe nine years of continuous recognition is a testament to Sangoma’s innovation and trust in the cloud communications market. UCaaS is the core of our single-source, cloud-native communications portfolio, which also includes CCaaS, CPaaS and SD-WAN solutions designed to meet evolving business network and collaboration needs. We’re committed to continuous innovation and delivering best-in-class UCaaS solutions for our partners and customers.”

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez, November 28, 2023.

Sangoma is recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant UCaaS as:

Years 2021-2023: Recognized under the name Sangoma

Years 2016-2020: Recognized under the name Star2Star (including StarBlue in 2019)

Years 2014-2015: Recognized under the name Star2Star Communications

About Sangoma

Sangoma is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma simplifies communications by providing businesses with the industry’s most comprehensive cloud-native communications solutions, seamlessly streamlining business processes. Sangoma provides businesses with a complete solution, including cloud software, endpoints, and connectivity – all delivered and supported by Sangoma’s expert team. One provider and one contact ease vendor management and save time. For more information, visit www.sangoma.com.

