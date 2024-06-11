Sangfor Technologies Expands Its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Solution With New POP Locations in Silicon Valley and Singapore

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Sangfor Technologies, a global provider of cybersecurity and cloud computing solutions, proudly announces the establishment of two new Points of Presence (POPs) for Access Secure, an innovative Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution, in Silicon Valley and Singapore. These strategic expansions underscore Sangfor’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge connectivity and security solutions to enterprises worldwide.





Sangfor Access Secure integrates security and connectivity into a unified, cloud-native architecture, providing users with a seamless and secure access experience to the Internet and business applications anytime, anywhere. It addresses modern security and networking challenges, such as those brought about by remote work, advanced cybersecurity threats, and the increasing demand for better application performance and cross-border connectivity. The decision to establish POPs in Silicon Valley and Singapore stems from Sangfor’s dedication to solving these evolving challenges for its diverse customer base in these regions.

These new POPs will bolster Access Secure’s infrastructure with a focus on delivering improved performance, seamless connectivity, and robust security in pivotal regions. Furthermore, the presence of a local site for storing and processing data allows companies to comply with their national data protection laws.

As a testament to its strength in the SASE market, Sangfor was one of only nine global vendors recognized in the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Frost Radar™ for Secure Access Service Edge. This acknowledgment places Sangfor Access Secure on par with the market-leading SASE solutions, underlining its innovative and powerful capabilities.

Access Secure’s POPs in Singapore and Silicon Valley will offer customers access to its comprehensive suite of AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities, including next-generation firewall as a service (FWaaS), endpoint protection, zero-trust network access, and advanced secure web gateway. By integrating security and networking into a single solution, Access Secure provides centralized management and visibility, allowing administrators to monitor and assess network status at a glance.

As a cloud-native platform, Sangfor Access Secure scales easily and cost-effectively along with business growth and needs, offering cost savings of up to 80% compared to traditional tools, ensuring simple and secure digital transformation is within the reach of businesses of all sizes.

To learn more about Sangfor Access Secure, visit www.sangfor.com or contact Sangfor with your inquiries.

