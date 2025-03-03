Sandvine Emerges as AppLogic Networks

Begins new chapter of responsible, sustainable growth in democratic markets with appointments of new CEO and Board of Directors

Strengthens its core products with increased use of AI and machine learning, focusing on serving its long-standing customers and reaching new market segments

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandvine, a market-leading provider of Over-the-Top Application Classification and Quality of Experience solutions, today announced that it has completed its restructuring and emerged as AppLogic Networks (the “Company”). This marks the start of a new chapter for the Company following a significant transformation over the past year, which has included enhancing its use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, shifting to software-only solutions, boosting the company’s financial strength and flexibility, transitioning operations to democratic jurisdictions, and entering new market segments including Enterprises, Managed and Cloud Service Providers. The Company has new leadership, new owners, new funding, and a refreshed mission to revolutionize network observability as the internet continues to grow into a universe of increasingly complex applications.

Today, AppLogic Networks’ software empowers network operators to deliver superior application experiences to their customers, while also simplifying operations, accelerating AI/Gen AI outcomes, and unlocking new revenue opportunities. The Company has initiated a transition to a model where its technology is only sold in democratic jurisdictions and is committed to being a champion of digital human rights.

“ Over the last 12 months, we have committed to significant changes to our governance and have already executed on turning these commitments into action,” said Carney Hawks, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AppLogic Networks. “ These steps, along with our sharpened focus on delivering results in artificial intelligence, innovation driven by customer partnerships, and reduction of deployment time enable us to nimbly respond to our customers’ evolving needs and deliver vital, in-demand solutions.”

The Company also today announced a series of appointments to lead this next chapter. Mark Driedger has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company further announced its full Board of Directors, each of whom brings extensive industry experience. Along with Driedger, the Board includes:

Carney Hawks, Chairman of the Board: Former Partner and Founding Partner of Brigade Capital Management

James (Jim) Continenza: Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eastman Kodak

Vincent (Vin) Molinaro: Founder of VM Advisory Group and Senior Executive Advisor at GI Partners

Gavin Patterson: Former Chief Executive Officer of BT Group and President & Chief Revenue Officer at Salesforce

The Board’s commitment to bolstering its leadership in digital human rights is further supported by the Company’s recent appointments of Carol Tate as Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer and Michael Breen as Human Rights Senior Advisor to the Board.

“ AppLogic Networks is now operating as a software-only solution with a focus on delivering best-in-class granular data to help our customers accurately and efficiently enhance their artificial intelligence and machine learning prediction and propensity models,” said Driedger. “ With a refreshed mission, enhanced team, and the financial backing of our committed owners, AppLogic Networks will strengthen its focus on our core products and long-standing customers while accelerating responsible, sustainable growth in new markets through a targeted go-to-market strategy.”

In line with its name change, AppLogic Networks has adopted a new logo that reflects its refined focus. The impossible triangle symbolizes enabling visibility into application usage and user experience that is otherwise impossible to see; we uncover the unseen.

About AppLogic Networks

AppLogic Networks is on a mission to revolutionize network observability while serving as a champion of digital human rights. The company provides AI-powered application and network intelligence software solutions that help network operators analyze, optimize, and monetize their networks with contextual insights and real-time metrics—ultimately enabling the delivery of high-quality online experiences. AppLogic Networks is based in the US, with associates located in democracies around the globe.

For more information, please visit https://www.AppLogicNetworks.com/.

