Sandbox VR Opens First Florida Location June 27 in the Grand Central District





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sandbox VR, a full-body virtual reality entertainment experience, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first Florida location on Thursday, June 27, in St. Petersburg’s Grand Central District. Sandbox VR St. Petersburg is the 49th to open since the company launched in 2017. With over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program.

Tickets are on sale now and all guests who book their visit before doors open on June 27 will be automatically entered to win free Sandbox VR for a year. Pre-opening specials include reduced weekday pricing of $40 per player and 25% off weekend bookings (Friday-Sunday) with promo code OPEN25. These pre-opening specials celebrate the new location and are only available until Wednesday, June 26th.

Sandbox VR’s socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues, taking group virtual reality gameplay and active socializing to the next level.

“ Florida is, by far, the most frequent request we receive for our next Sandbox VR location. We knew we had to find the right partner and the right location to kick-off our presence in The Sunshine State,” said Steve Zhao, Founder and CEO of Sandbox VR. “ We knew we met our match in Amit Ahluwalia, President of Solis Entertainment LLC & Solis Group of Industries, when he mirrored our passion for world-class immersive entertainment and presented the ideal location in St. Petersburg. We are thrilled to work with him on our Florida debut and give the Tampa Bay community the opportunity to experience a whole new reality.”

“ The Solis Entertainment team is excited to partner with Sandbox VR to bring the WORLD’S ONLY fully-immersive, jaw-dropping, virtual reality gaming experience to the greater Tampa Bay area, catering to the St Pete, Clearwater, and Tampa Bay communities,” said Amit Ahluwalia, President of Solis Entertainment LLC & Solis Group of Industries. “ We cannot wait for everyone in our community to experience the world’s most advanced VR technology in their backyard at the first Sandbox VR location in Florida.”

Sandbox VR’s location in Grand Central is an entertainment space featuring three private rooms, called “holodecks,” for virtual reality gameplay. Each holodeck enables groups of up to six players to have a truly shared experience, exploring virtual worlds and relying on each other to succeed in games designed to be social experiences. Together with friends, family or co-workers, players are equipped with a haptic vest, motion sensors on their wrists and ankles, and cutting edge VIVE Focus 3 headsets, which combine outstanding visuals with a smarter ergonomic design, superior audio and next level inside-out tracking and controllers. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another while feeling like they are in the middle of an action movie, with the heightened emotions that come from not just watching a film, but from actually becoming the stars of the action.

Guests choose from any of eight exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR’s in-house team of video game industry veterans:

Squid Game Virtuals – Images available HERE The newest Sandbox VR experience. Compete against your crew in several pulse-pounding (yet more approachable, but just as thrilling) mini-games inspired by the #1 Netflix series. Play again and again to experience and master all-new games and challenges.

– HERE Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire – Images available HERE The newest experience with multiple storylines! Journey through a world of fantasy and explore a ruined fortress, an underground river, a haunted tomb and the dragon’s tower as you become Seekers of the Shard.

– Deadwood Valley – Images available HERE Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever – or die trying!

– HERE Deadwood Mansion – Images available HERE Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

– HERE Curse of Davy Jones – Images available HERE Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

– HERE Amber Sky 2088 – Images available HERE Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

– HERE Star Trek: Discovery – Images available HERE Built in partnership with CBS Interactive, Star Trek. Become a Starfleet Officer and beam down with your friends to explore alien worlds.

– HERE UFL: Unbound Fighting League – Images available HERE Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.

– HERE

After playing, all guests receive personalized highlight videos–similar to movie trailers–which capture all the laughter, screams, intensity, and excitement of their experience.

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 100,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide! It’s the perfect destination for group activities from birthday parties to corporate events.

Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.

To learn more about Sandbox VR visit https://sandboxvr.com/stpetersburg/. For more information about the Grand Central District, please visit its website at https://www.grandcentraldistrict.org/.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in over 45 locations and attracting over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company’s latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

ABOUT SOLIS ENTERTAINMENT LLC & SOLIS GROUP OF INDUSTRIES

Solis Group of Industries includes companies ranging from exports, real estate and family entertainment. Solis Exports is North America’s largest specialty recycled paper exporter since the last decade. With offices in four countries, the company exports from all over North American to South East Asian Countries. Solis Entertainment LLC was founded to specialize in investments in high-end family entertainment businesses, with experience in electric go-kart & technology based businesses.

