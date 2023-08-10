Home Business Wire Sanborn Joins Overture Maps Foundation to Advance Open Map Data at a...
Sanborn Joins Overture Maps Foundation to Advance Open Map Data at a Global Scale

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) announces membership in the Overture Maps Foundation as a Contributor Member. The Overture Maps Foundation is a new collaboration founded by Amazon Web Services, Meta, Microsoft, and TomTom as part of the Linux Foundation for the purpose of creating reliable, easy-to-use, and interoperable open map data for the globe.


“Sanborn is thrilled to become a member of the Overture Foundation,” said John Copple, Chief Executive Officer. “Producing useful map data at scale is something Sanborn has been doing for 157 years. Contributing to the Overture Maps Foundation is a natural extension of our mission and work.”

“We’re excited to have the Sanborn team joining as members of the Overture Maps Foundation. Sanborn brings a rich history and dedication to creating high accuracy and high-quality mapped data. Their presence on the team brings a new dimension that will help us reach our goal of providing open map data at a global scale for map services providers,” said Marc Prioleau, Executive Director, Overture Maps Foundation.

About The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

Sanborn has an unbroken record of mapping that began in 1866. Today, Sanborn is pioneering an approach, Comprehensive Geospatial Solutions, that helps customers meet their information needs, overcome technology adoption challenges, and integrate location intelligence into everyday operations. Sanborn Comprehensive Geospatial Solutions expertly combine aerial, ground, and mobile imagery and lidar data acquisition and mapping with geospatial IT problem solving, spatial analysis, custom application development, GIS strategic planning, cloud-based mapping platforms, commercial imagery, our own geospatial SAAS solutions, and a range of managed and onsite GIS services options. Each solution is tailored to the needs and circumstances of Sanborn customers.

