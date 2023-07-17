<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Sanborn Appoints Kate Hickey as Chief Operating Officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate Hickey as Chief Operating Officer.




Kate has extensive leadership, project management, strategic planning, and business development experience in the geospatial industry after having served as the COO of Applied Geographics, Inc. (AppGeo), which was acquired by Sanborn in 2022. “Kate demonstrates all the qualities necessary to assume leadership of our overall daily operations” stated John Copple, Chief Executive Officer of Sanborn.

In her new role, Kate will be responsible for the operational aspects of the Mapping, Onsite Services, and AppGeo Divisions of Sanborn. “She will work with the Senior Management Team at Sanborn to implement the strategic vision and values of our firm and help ensure our continued success,” said Copple.

During her tenure spanning over two decades in the geospatial industry, Kate has gathered valuable experience leading organizations and teams to deliver excellence to clients while driving sustainable growth. “We expect the transition to the COO role of Sanborn to be seamless as Kate has been participating in the operations of Sanborn since the acquisition” said Mr. Copple.

“This is a great opportunity, and I am excited to be leading the operations of Sanborn, now in its 157th year of business,” said Hickey. “Sanborn has already proven itself a leader in the GIS industry and is at the forefront of rapidly evolving geospatial technologies. I am looking forward to helping realize the true potential of bringing together Sanborn and AppGeo.”

About The Sanborn Map Company Inc.

Sanborn has delivered state-of-the-art mapping since 1866. Today, Sanborn is one of the nation’s premier trusted providers of geospatial data and comprehensive geospatial solutions. Sanborn combines the latest aerial, ground, and mobile imagery and lidar data with expanded geospatial IT problem solving, spatial analysis, application development, GIS strategic planning, licensing for commercial data, APIs, and our own SAAS solutions, and a range of managed and onsite GIS services options.

