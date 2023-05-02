Sanborn, an Authority in 3D Models, pioneers the Digital Twin Base Map

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cities and counties now have a powerful new tool at their disposal with the release of the Digital Twin Base Map. Developed by leading tech firm The Sanborn Map Company (Sanborn), this innovative technology sets a new standard for urban analysis, implementation of Digital Cities, navigation, and planning with a fundamental transformation from a 2D map environment to a 3D environment.

Sanborn’s Digital Twin Base Map is a high-resolution 3D map providing reliable mapping information with the authenticity and accuracy that Sanborn is known for. The mapping captures the full complexity of an entire city or region’s infrastructure and environment in a single, integrated data set. Sanborn creates its Digital Twin Base Maps using a combination of remote sensing data, high-quality aerial photography, and advanced machine learning algorithms that can detect and model everything from buildings and streets to vegetation and topography.

Sanborn’s most recent Digital Twin Base Map delivered to a proprietary customer covers more than 400 square miles (about the area of San Antonio, Texas), and built to a specification of 3-inch resolution with an accuracy of 2 pixels RMSE.

What sets Sanborn’s Digital Twin Base Map apart is that it is fully customizable and can be tailored to suit a wide range of applications, including use within 3D GIS (Geographic Information Systems) such as Esri, and computer aided design (CAD) as well as other software used in gaming and viewing. The Digital Twin Base Map can be combined with other data to model and simulate energy and water consumption, analyze thermal and other emissions, simulate traffic flows and pedestrian movement, and analyze areas at risk from natural disasters.

“We believe that the Digital Twin Base Map is a game-changer for urban planning,” said John Copple, CEO of Sanborn, who recently presented the Benefits of Digital Twins for Smarter Cities on a panel at the international GeoBUIZ summit. “The Digital Twin Base Map provides an unprecedented level of detail and accuracy that can help planners make more informed decisions, reduce costs and environmental impact, and create more livable and sustainable cities.”

About The Sanborn Map Company

Sanborn (www.sanborn.com) has delivered state-of-the-art mapping since 1866. Today, Sanborn operates a fleet of aircraft located strategically across the United States, and specializes in oblique aerial imagery, aerial and mobile LiDAR, aerial orthophotography, 3D modeling and visualization software and services, indoor mapping, unmanned aircraft system (UAS) services, and image processing. With the acquisition of Applied Geographics (www.AppGeo.com) in 2022, Sanborn is now one of the nation’s premier providers of complete geospatial solutions. Sanborn + AppGeo combine the latest aerial, ground and mobile imagery and lidar data with expanded geospatial IT consulting, enterprise GIS strategic planning, commercial data and API licensing, pre-built SAAS solutions, custom geospatial application development, and a range of managed and onsite GIS services options.

Contacts

The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.



Jason Caldwell, Vice President of Business Development & Sales



(719) 593-0093



jcaldwell@sanborn.com