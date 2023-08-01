SANBlaze Releases Flexible Data Placement (FDP) Solutions for Expert Testing

Certified by SANBlaze Test Suite Helps Develop, Validate, and Debug FDP Technology









LITTLETON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ellisys—SANBlaze Technology Inc., a leading worldwide provider of advanced storage test and validation technologies, today announced availability of its Flexible Data Placement (FDP) test suite that allows SSD manufacturers to test FDP on their drives in half the time it would take using home-grown or conventional tools.

“Flexible Data Placement (FDP) is an innovative next generation SSD technology which enables improved performance, improved quality of service and reduction of SSD wear, enabling SSDs to last longer. Having test suites to develop, validate and debug this technology is an important part of the ecosystem to enable deployment of high-quality products.” Ross Stenfort, Hardware Systems Engineer, Meta

“The ability to test FDP helps organizations optimize their data storage strategy by ensuring that each data set is stored in the most appropriate location based on its unique characteristics,” said Rick Walsh, VP of Sales and Marketing. “The stellar engineering team at SANBlaze has been expertly coding FDP validation and testing into our Certified by SANBlaze software, something we are proud to announce at FMS in Booth #613 this August 8-10, 2023.”

The Certified by SANBlaze test suite runs on SANBlaze hardware including the SBExpress-RM5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe Rackmount test system and the SBExpress-DT5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe Desktop test system.

Hardware Includes Advanced Capabilities, Integration with SerialTek Protocol Analyzer

The sixth generation SBExpress-RM5 and SBExpress-DT5 are both evolutionary, growing from a successful family of widely deployed predecessors, and innovative, with advanced test capabilities, including Flexible Data Placement (FDP), Vendor Defined Messaging (VDM) testing support for NVMe-MI over PCIe, and both in-band and SMBus test capabilities. All features of the Certified by SANBlaze Enterprise Test Suite are completely supported at PCIe 5.0 speed. The system integrates seamlessly with SerialTek’s Kodiak™ PCIe 5.0 protocol analysis system, providing users with comprehensive test, debug, and analysis capabilities.

Riser Technology

The SBExpress-RM5 (rackmount) 16-drive test system and the SBExpress-DT5 (desktop) test system both employ SANBlaze’s proprietary riser technology and conveniently use the same set of NVMe PCIe 5.0 risers. All SANBlaze risers are capable of single- and dual-port operation and can switch on-the-fly under software control. Risers are available for all NVMe form factors at PCIe 5.0 speed.

Features and Capabilities

The SBExpress-RM5 and SBExpress-DT5 support the following features and capabilities:

U.2/E3 Single/Dual Port

All EDSFF form factors

Certified by SANBlaze test suite, with automated report generation and performance plotting

test suite, with automated report generation and performance plotting Flexible Data Placement (FDP)

L1.1 and L1.2 Low Power State testing with CLKREQ monitor

Vendor Defined Message (VDM) testing

SR-IOV and multi-root testing

SMBus testing up to 1MHz

MI/MCTP testing over SMBus, VDM, and in-band transports

Power On/Off testing under SW control, all devices

Clock disable testing to all devices

Hardware PERST testing to all devices

Single-/dual-port testing on-the-fly under software control

SRIS/SRNS and SSC advanced clock mode testing (see our whitepaper)

Power monitoring of each device under test

Full PCIe 5.0 bandwidth (PCIe 5.0 x4) to each riser and PCIe 5.0 x16 to root complex

Remote system control for power up/down/reset

PCIe 5.0 x16 “Top Slot” for PCIe Add-In Card (AIC) testing (e.g., FPGA or PCIe Analyzer)

or PCIe Analyzer) Python APIs for full system control and integration into corporate test infrastructure

Capabilities are Ideal for Broad Variety of Teams

The Certified by SANBlaze software, the SBExpress-RM5, and the SBExpress-DT5 prove useful for a wide variety of teams, including firmware, manufacturing, development engineers, systems engineers, and field application engineers. Analysis tasks are easily automated with built-in error detection triggering, leading to fast and accurate problem resolution. See more on this in the white paper, Triggering a PCIe Analyzer from your SBExpress System.

Pricing and Availability

The SBExpress-RM5 PCIe 5.0 Rackmount NVMe SSD Test System and the SBExpress-DT5 PCIe 5.0 Desktop NVMe SSD Test System are now shipping with minimal lead times. Contact the SANBlaze sales team for more information.

About SANBlaze

SANBlaze, a member of the Symbiosys Alliance, is a pioneer in storage testing and validation technologies. SANBlaze systems are deployed in the test and development labs of most major storage hardware and software vendors worldwide. SANBlaze is revolutionizing the NVMe Storage Area Network (SAN) and PCIe device qualification markets by offering NVMe testing end-to-end. We are first to market a solution that tests Native NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) for complete end-to-end testing of your entire system using single port or dual port drives. More information is available on www.sanblaze.com.

