SANBlaze Enters New Markets in the Storage Testing Industry

Expansion to Large Cloud Vendors and Data Centers Driven by Early Release of PCIe 5.0 Test Suite





LITTLETON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#API—SANBlaze Technology Inc., a leading worldwide provider of advanced storage test and validation technologies, today announced the expansion of its industry-first NVMe® over PCIe® 5.0 validation and compliance testing system from traditional SSD manufacturers to new markets comprised of data center storage and large cloud vendors.

“Customer confidence has grown beyond our traditional walls of satisfying requirements from major SSD manufacturers to supporting large data centers and cloud storage organizations,” said Rick Walsh, VP of Sales and Marketing. “This evolution stems from our first-to-market leadership for early adoption and development of NVMe PCIe Gen5. Early availability was a critical factor in enabling our key strategic customers to meet their internal development schedules for Gen 5 SSD’s and FCS releases.”

“SANBlaze partnered with WD to get our Gen5 Validation infrastructure ready in time including SRIS/SRNS clocking features which helped to fast track our overall Gen5 bring up,” said Anuj Awasthi, Senior Director, System Design and Firmware Verification Engineering, Western Digital Corp.

In addition to SSD manufacturers such as Western Digital, SANBlaze is onboarding new major cloud and data center storage providers as they recognize the capabilities and value of the Certified by SANBlaze test suites as a first-level SSD validation criterion. Certified by SANBlaze is an instant benchmarking tool that saves on CapEx overhead expenses for SSD compute applications.

SANBlaze Suite of Products

SANBlaze solutions include the SBExpress-RM5™ rackmount appliance, the SBExpress-DT5™ desktop appliance, and the industry benchmark SBExpress Certified by SANBlaze software, which provides over 900 ready-to-go tests and scripts. These latest PCIe 5.0 platforms provide broad test capabilities for development, QA, validation, and manufacturing teams in data centers large and small.

SBExpress-RM5

The SBExpress-RM5 is a 16-bay enterprise-class NVMe test appliance supporting hot-plug and all link speeds up through PCIe 5.0. The system features a unique modular “riser” design that enables user-configurable variable slot support, as well as field-upgradable support for all PCIe 5.0 connector form factors, including U.2, M.2, EDSFF, and the new E3/EDSFF. The ability to margin and measure power, glitch signals, and test spread spectrum clocking (SSC) or conventional clocking in both common and SRIS/SRNS modes sets the SBExpress-RM5 apart from all others in the NVMe SSD testing space. Data integrity is verified with a comprehensive suite of read/write/compare tests, with exception cases such as power glitching while running IO, and built-in “Write Atomicity” testing as part of the Certified by SANBlaze test suite. Testing is accessible through a web interface to the appliance or via Python, XML and REST APIs, which come standard with the system. The SBExpress™ Gen5 software includes over nine-hundred test scripts to enable IOL testing in the customer’s lab, before undergoing official testing, as well as ZNS, VDM, and TCG Opal verification.

SBExpress-DT5

The SBExpress-DT5 is the sixth-generation SBExpress system and is both evolutionary, growing from its successful family of predecessors, and revolutionary, with advanced test capabilities such as Vendor Defined Messaging (VDM) testing, MI (Management Interface) in-band, and SMBUS testing at 1MHz. All features of the enterprise test suite Certified by SANBlaze are supported by DT5 at PCIe 5.0 speed.

SANBlaze at Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit 2022 takes place August 2-4 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara CA, USA. SANBlaze, a member of the Symbiosys Alliance, will be present in booth #219. The Symbiosys Alliance will be present in booth #119.

About SANBlaze

SANBlaze is a pioneer in storage testing and validation technologies. SANBlaze systems are deployed in the test and development labs of most major storage hardware and software vendors worldwide. SANBlaze is revolutionizing the NVMe Storage Area Network (SAN) and PCIe device qualification markets by offering NVMe testing end-to-end. We are first to market a solution that tests Native NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) for complete end-to-end testing of your entire system using single port or dual port drives. More information is available on www.sanblaze.com.

About the Symbiosys Alliance

The Symbiosys Alliance is an I/O interconnect technology group chartered to create value for its membership and for their respective customers by strategically and collaboratively aligning member products and services to current and upcoming market opportunities. These synergized solutions can provide developers with the state-of-the-art resources they need to roll out highly competitive offerings efficiently and confidently to their respective marketplaces. The alliance addresses a range of verticals increasingly characterized by hyper-fast innovation cycles. These include semiconductors, data storage, IoT, cloud computing, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, medical, and more. Members leverage alliance partnerships to precisely anticipate and address these innovation cycles by delivering high-quality solutions that resonate with the latest technological advances. More information can be found at www.symbiosys.io.

SANBlaze, the SANBlaze logo, SBExpress, SBCert, VirtuaLUN, NVMe over Everything, and GargantuLUN, are trademarks of SANBlaze Technology, Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Contacts

Patty Brogdon



Phone: +1-617-240-5245



Email: info@sanblaze.com