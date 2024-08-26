San Francisco Chronicle Names Credo Semiconductor Inc. a Winner of the Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2024 Award

Credo Recognized for its People-First Culture

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Credo Semiconductor Inc. (Credo) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling “Respected & Supported,” “Enabled to Grow,” and “Empowered to Execute,” to name a few.









Bill Brennan, Credo President and CEO said: “Team Credo has always exemplified the spirit of the meaning of Credo, which is ‘Believe’. Our high-bandwidth connectivity solutions are a critical enabler for generative AI platforms, driving innovation and excellence in the industry. It’s an honor to receive the Top Workplace designation and it is a testament to our team’s passion, persistence, and creativity, which are the true catalysts of our success.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

