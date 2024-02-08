Samsung Launches New Women’s Health Online Resource at SMFM 2024 Pregnancy Meeting

Interactive website aims to empower healthcare professionals and revolutionize women’s health imaging

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Imaging, the United States headquarters of Samsung’s digital radiography and ultrasound business, announced today the launch of the Samsung Ultrasound Institute of Technology and Education (theSUITE), a new Women’s Health ultrasound digital platform for sonologists, sonographers and healthcare professionals. theSUITE will formally debut at the 44th Annual Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine Pregnancy Meeting from February 10th to 14th.





“We are excited to offer an innovative, technology-forward platform that will engage ultrasound users focused on improving women’s health in the United States,” said David Legg, Head of Boston Imaging. “By utilizing Samsung’s technological advancements, theSUITE will serve as a centralized hub of information, empowering clinicians with the knowledge and tools to promote cutting-edge healthcare. This collaboration site is expected to provide users with an engaging space to build their professional network and advance the standard of care.”

The user-friendly online resource will provide access to a wide range of offerings, including live training events, community forums where users can interact and network with their peers, and an education hub for obstetrics and gynecological clinical specialties. theSUITE is equipped with application tips to not only harness the full power of each Samsung ultrasound system but to expand the users’ awareness of the latest industry breakthroughs.

“Ultrasound is a constantly evolving field that is a natural fit for technological advancements that improve patient care,” said Tracy Bury, Women’s Health Segment Leader for Boston Imaging. “By being open to all ultrasound users, theSUITE is an interactive resource for both novice and expert ultrasound professionals to learn and engage around state-of-the-art innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, telesonography and ultrasound fleet management. With theSUITE, Samsung is arming registrants with a free, comprehensive solution to elevate the quest of a patient-centered, technology-embraced community.”

theSUITE will be updated regularly to provide healthcare professionals with innovative solutions and to support Samsung’s pledge to life-long healthcare of women.

To learn more about theSUITE, please visit: https://www.samsungsuite.com/us/

About Samsung Medison

Samsung Medison is a global leading medical device company, specializing in diagnostic imaging devices. With a mission to bring health and well-being of people’s lives, the company is committed to create a new future for medical professionals and patients around the world across various medical fields. In 2011, Samsung Medison became an affiliate company of Samsung Electronics, integrating world’s best IT, image processing, semiconductor and communication technologies into medical devices.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, medical imaging, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com

About Boston Imaging

Boston Imaging markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. Boston Imaging is the United States headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems. Boston Imaging’s growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies is used in leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction and increase workflow efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.bostonimaging.com

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Anthony Tardi



Boston Imaging



949.344.6188



atardi@bostonimaging.com

Daejin Kang



IR, Samsung Medison



daejin@samsungmedison.com