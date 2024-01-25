Samsung Introduces Lunit AI Solutions for Enhanced Chest Screenings

This launch aims to elevate chest abnormality detection in Samsung’s premium X-ray devices and help clinicians provide a more efficient care path for patients

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Imaging, the United States headquarters of Samsung’s digital radiography (DR) and ultrasound business, today announced that Samsung has signed a supply contract with Lunit Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, to enable faster and more accurate chest screenings for timely interventions with improved patient outcomes.





The Lunit INSIGHT CXR, an AI-powered chest X-ray analysis solution, and Lunit Insight CXR Triage, an FDA 510(k)-cleared AI triage solution for critical chest findings, will enable Samsung’s CAD (Computer Aided Detection) AI to help radiologists manage the unprecedented volume of patient exams by prioritizing those with suspected abnormalities.

“Chest X-rays are still today the most requested exam in radiography,” said Eric Sumner, Head of Digital Radiography. “As part of our voice of customer initiatives, we are building on our prior offering of auto lung nodule detection (ALND) by integrating new on-device, real-time artificial intelligence technologies. By partnering with Lunit, our Samsung digital radiology products will now have computer-assisted triage and notification software that analyzes adult chest X-ray images for the presence of suspected pleural effusion or pneumothorax. Patients with suspected findings will move to the top of the radiologist queue, allowing patients to be diagnosed more quickly. This will provide critical information to radiologists as they triage urgent cases.”

Over the past two years, Samsung has made significant investments to bring best-in-class technology to radiology leaders and administration ensuring more enhanced patient care and workflow efficiency while maintaining a low-dose imaging experience.

“As advanced technologies deliver improved patient outcomes and cost savings in healthcare, our digital radiography flagship products GM85 and GC85A Vision are at the forefront of that innovation, advancing healthcare imaging with features such as “Vision Assist” and AccE Glass Free Detector,” said David Legg, Head of Boston Imaging. “With innovation as its cornerstone, Samsung continues to drive solutions to provide excellent patient experiences, simplify technologist workflows and aid in faster diagnosis. We are proud that the addition of Lunit’s AI-powered solutions will further radiologists’ abilities to provide efficient and comprehensive patient care.”

The Lunit AI solution software is commercially available on Samsung digital radiology products as of Q1 2024.1 As part of the collaboration with Lunit, Samsung will continue to expand on validating the AI solution to detect the 10 most common abnormalities in Chest X-ray including nodule, pneumothorax, atelectasis, cardiomegaly, calcification, consolidation, pleural effusion, pneumoperitoneum, mediastinal widening, fibrosis and support tuberculosis screening.

Samsung will offer the upgraded systems to North America and European markets and to the Middle East, South America and Southeast Asia.

About Samsung Medison

Samsung Medison is a global leading medical device company, specializing in diagnostic imaging devices. With a mission to bring health and well-being of people’s lives, the company is committed to create a new future for medical professionals and patients around the world across various medical fields. In 2011, Samsung Medison became an affiliate company of Samsung Electronics, integrating world’s best IT, image processing, semiconductor and communication technologies into medical devices.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, medical imaging, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com

About Boston Imaging

Boston Imaging markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. Boston Imaging is the United States headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems. Boston Imaging’s growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies is used in leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction and increase workflow efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.bostonimaging.com

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We are committed to harnessing AI to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient using AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers.

As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, our findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and global conferences, including ASCO and RSNA.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 3,000+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io

1 The Lunit INSIGHT CXR has not received FDA 510(k) clearance.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Jen Lanci



Boston Imaging



860.620.7732



jlanci@bostonimaging.com

Minjee Kim



Samsung Medison



minjee4.kim@samsungmedison.com