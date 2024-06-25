Samsung Electronics Announces Successful Building of Industry-First CXL Infrastructure Certified by Red Hat

Samsung can directly verify server configuration elements, including CXL products and software

Infrastructure will accelerate product development cycles and provide tailored solutions for customers

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CXL–Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced that for the first time in the industry, it has successfully built a Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) infrastructure certified by Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions.









Elements that configure servers, from CXL-related products to software, can now be directly verified at the Samsung Memory Research Center (SMRC) located in Hwaseong, South Korea. Once CXL products are verified by Samsung, they can immediately be requested for product registration to Red Hat, enabling faster product development.

Marking its first achievement through the infrastructure, Samsung has successfully verified its CMM-D product for the first time in industry this month. The company can also provide tailored solutions to customers by optimizing products at earlier development stages.

“We’re very pleased that our partnership with Red Hat is able to deliver CXL memory products with enhanced reliability to our customers,” said Taeksang Song, Vice President and Head of the New DRAM Solution Development Team at Samsung Electronics. “Through our continued collaboration spanning software and hardware, we will remain at the forefront of developing innovative memory solutions as well as the CXL ecosystem.”

Kyeong Sang Kim, Red Hat Korea GM said, “The optimization of Samsung’s hardware for Red Hat’s software underscores the value of open source technology as an imperative when it comes to expanding next generation memory solutions such as CMM-D. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Samsung to further extend CXL solutions to the market.”

Following the successful CXL memory verification by Red Hat for the first time in the industry last December, Samsung has also been certified for datacenter SSD products. Customers using Red Hat-certified products can build high-performance systems by receiving world-class Linux support, complementing the stable hardware operation of Samsung.

Samsung and Red Hat have also been working closely together in various areas, including product certification for both hardware and software, enriching the next-generation CXL ecosystem.

At the Red Hat Summit held in Denver, Colorado, in May, Samsung demonstrated its CMM-D1 embedded in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3, which enhances the performance of Deep Learning Recommendation Models (DLRM).

The demo utilized the Scalable Memory Development Kit’s (SMDK) Memory Interleaving software technology, highlighting improved memory access performance. SMDK-equipped CMM-D allows customers to build high-performance AI models, without having to make significant investments, by accelerating the data processing, AI learning and inferencing speeds.

Through their strong partnership, Samsung and Red Hat aim to provide customer solutions suitable for a wide range of user systems while introducing new technology standards to an array of partners and customers and expanding the CXL memory ecosystem.

1 CMM-D is Samsung’s CXL Memory Module DRAM, a DRAM solution based on the PCIe interface that supports the CXL protocol.

