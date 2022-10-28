Samsung and Amazon Prove Most Resilient in Down Quarter for Tablets, says Strategy Analytics

Market falls -16% year-on-year as inflation limits spending on mobile computing devices in post-pandemic environment

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Average consumers are pulling back on purchases to contend with higher cost of living while hybrid work and digital learning remain strong forces for mobile computing demand. A more competitive tablet market is emerging from this dynamic, as wealthy consumers brush off inflation more easily in the premium segment and an expanded, revitalized group of tablet vendors coming out of the pandemic fight for market share, according to a new report by Strategy Analytics. While the overall market fell -16% in Q3 2022, Samsung and Amazon led top vendors with low single-digit declines credited to their unique strategies in the market.





Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing said, “Samsung got the closest to positive territory this quarter thanks to its diversified Android portfolio spanning the premium tier with the Galaxy Tab S8 series down to lower tiers with the Galaxy Tab A series. Amazon did nearly as well on the growth metric but for completely different reasons; it’s solely focused on lower tiers and derived strength from Prime Day discounts and its refreshed 7-inch model. Both companies have ways of beating inflationary pressures, which will remain a key skill for the next couple of quarters.”

Chirag Upadhyay, Industry Analyst added, “This was a tough comparison quarter for Apple because many new products were launched in September 2021. Unlike the Mac results, there was minimal carry-over demand from last quarter’s supply disruption in iPad. Apple’s diverse portfolio stretching all the way to iPad Pros and iPad Airs running on M1 processors has boosted Apple’s ASP to $483 as users seek to do more on their tablets, including work, school, and play.”

Samsung shipments were better than expected at 7.2 million units, falling only -4% year-on-year

Amazon also performed relatively well due to Prime Day promotions and a refreshed 7-inch portfolio, with shipments falling only -5%

Apple shipments fell -14% but still gained market share as its higher tier portfolio benefits from wealthier customers shrugging off inflation

Despite -33% year-on-year shipment decline, Huawei maintained its top 5 position in the tablet market

Lenovo shipments fell -37% as it faced fierce competition in EMEA and North America and demand in the Windows segment is slowing post-pandemic

