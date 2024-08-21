Samsara Welcomes Meagen Eisenberg as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran Marketing Executive Joins Samsara Amidst Sustained Growth At Scale

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced it has named Meagen Eisenberg as Chief Marketing Officer. Eisenberg joins Samsara from Lacework, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer since 2022. Prior to Lacework, Eisenberg served as Chief Marketing Officer at MongoDB and TripActions and has nearly 25 years of leadership experience scaling high-growth companies. Eisenberg will report directly to Sanjit Biswas, Samsara’s CEO and Co-founder, and will join the company on August 28, 2024.





“We are excited to welcome Meagen to our team during this pivotal time for Samsara,” said Sanjit Biswas, CEO and Co-founder of Samsara. “Meagen’s deep industry expertise and understanding of our customers and market dynamics will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation. I’m confident that her vision will help us forge even stronger connections with our customers and expand our presence in the market.”

“I am thrilled to join Samsara and contribute to the company’s bold journey to transform the world of physical operations and create lasting, positive change for frontline workers,” said Eisenberg. “As Samsara leads the charge in digitizing physical operations, I’m eager to amplify our marketing efforts and deepen the connections we build with our customers. With data-driven insights and cutting-edge technologies, we have the unique opportunity to not only craft more personalized and impactful customer experiences but also to foster stronger, more connected communities. I look forward to collaborating closely with our customers and partners as they embark on their digital transformation journeys and to driving Samsara’s next chapter of growth and success.”

About Meagen Eisenberg

Meagen Eisenberg is a seasoned executive and board member, and brings a collective experience of nearly 25 years from some of the fastest-growing and most successful companies in enterprise and SaaS technology. Eisenberg joins Samsara from Lacework (acquired by Fortinet), where she was Chief Marketing Officer and led the marketing, growth, and sales development teams. Previously, she was the Chief Marketing Officer at Navan (formerly TripActions) and has held senior marketing leadership positions at DocuSign, HP Enterprise, and ArcSight.

Eisenberg has a MIS and CSC at California Polytechnic San Luis Obispo and an MBA from Yale School of Management.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a system of record that enables businesses that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and others. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

