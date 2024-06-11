Samsara to Host Investor Day on June 27th, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced that it will host its Investor Day on June 27th, 2024 from 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:30 – 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Members of Samsara’s executive leadership team, including Sanjit Biswas (CEO and Co-Founder), Kiren Sekar (Chief Product Officer), Lara Caimi (President of Worldwide Field Operations), and Dominic Phillips (Chief Financial Officer) will discuss updates to the Company’s vision, product platform, customer momentum, and financials.





A live webcast will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on June 27th, 2024. Interested parties can access the webcast by registering at this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event at investors.samsara.com.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Mike Chang



ir@samsara.com

Press Contact

Adam Simons



media@samsara.com