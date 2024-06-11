Home Business Wire Samsara to Host Investor Day on June 27th, 2024
Business Wire

Samsara to Host Investor Day on June 27th, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced that it will host its Investor Day on June 27th, 2024 from 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:30 – 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Members of Samsara’s executive leadership team, including Sanjit Biswas (CEO and Co-Founder), Kiren Sekar (Chief Product Officer), Lara Caimi (President of Worldwide Field Operations), and Dominic Phillips (Chief Financial Officer) will discuss updates to the Company’s vision, product platform, customer momentum, and financials.


A live webcast will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on June 27th, 2024. Interested parties can access the webcast by registering at this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event at investors.samsara.com.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Mike Chang

ir@samsara.com

Press Contact
Adam Simons

media@samsara.com

Articoli correlati

Rubrik Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
First quarter Subscription ARR of $856.1 million, up 46% year over year Revenue of $187.3 million, up 38% year over...
Continua a leggere

Element Solutions Inc Increases Second Quarter and Full Year Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Solutions Inc (“ESI” or the “Company”) announced today that it is raising its guidance range for the...
Continua a leggere

SGH to Host Analyst Day on July 16, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SGH #IPS--SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) will host an Analyst Day on...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php