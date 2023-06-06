<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Samsara To Host Investor Day on June 22, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced that it will host its Investor Day on June 22, 2023 from 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. Pacific time (3:30 – 6:00 p.m. Eastern time). Members of Samsara’s executive leadership team, including Sanjit Biswas (CEO and Co-Founder) and Dominic Phillips (CFO), will discuss updates to the Company’s vision, product platform, customer momentum, and financials.

A live webcast will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time (3:30 p.m. Eastern time) on June 22, 2023. Interested parties can access the webcast by registering at this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event at investors.samsara.com.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

