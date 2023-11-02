Home Business Wire Samsara To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On November...
Business Wire

Samsara To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On November 30, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended October 28, 2023, after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Samsara will host a live webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.


Event: Samsara’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Webcast: Registration

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at investors.samsara.com. The press release will be available on the Samsara investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Mike Chang

ir@samsara.com

Press Contact
Adam Simons

media@samsara.com

Articoli correlati

Cable One Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) today reported financial and operating results for the...
Continua a leggere

Perdoceo Education Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year to Date 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) today reported operating and financial results for the quarter and year to...
Continua a leggere

WEX Completes Acquisition of Payzer

Business Wire Business Wire -
PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php