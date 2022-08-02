Home Business Wire Samsara to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on August 31,...
Samsara to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on August 31, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended July 30, 2022, after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Samsara will host a live webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Event: Samsara’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Date: Wednesday, August 31

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at investors.samsara.com. The press release will be available on the Samsara investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

