Home Business Wire Samsara to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on...
Business Wire

Samsara to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 7, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended February 3, 2024, after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Samsara will host a live webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.


Event: Samsara’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Webcast: Registration

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at investors.samsara.com. The press release will be available on the Samsara investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Mike Chang

ir@samsara.com

Press Contact
Adam Simons

media@samsara.com

Articoli correlati

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth quarter revenue totaled $362.5 million, representing an increase of 32% year-over-year; fiscal year 2023 revenue totaled $1,296.7 million,...
Continua a leggere

Pros Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Improved operating cash flow by $33.8 million, or 141%, for the full year 2023. Subscription revenue of $234.0 million, up...
Continua a leggere

Impinj Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today released its financial...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php