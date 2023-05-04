<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Samsara To Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On June 1, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended April 29, 2023, after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Samsara will host a live webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Event: Samsara’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Webcast: Registration

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at investors.samsara.com. The press release will be available on the Samsara investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Mike Chang

ir@samsara.com

Press Contact
Adam Simons

media@samsara.com

