Samsara Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Q2 revenue of $300.2 million, representing 37% year-over-year growth

Ending ARR of $1.264 billion, representing 36% year-over-year growth

2,133 customers with ARR over $100,000, up 41% year-over-year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Cloud, reported financial results for the second quarter ended August 3, 2024, and released a shareholder letter accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at investors.samsara.com.





“ We achieved another strong quarter of durable and efficient growth at a greater scale,” said Sanjit Biswas, CEO and co-founder of Samsara. “ Q2 ended at $1.264 billion in ARR, growing 36% year-over-year, and at a quarterly record non-GAAP operating margin. As we grow our business, our data asset also scales. We’re proud to have achieved an important company milestone this quarter—we now collect more than 10 trillion data points annually on the Samsara platform.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

(In millions, except percentage, percentage points, and per share data)

Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024 Y/Y Change Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 1,264.0 $ 930.0 36 % Total revenue $ 300.2 $ 219.3 37 % GAAP gross profit $ 226.8 $ 160.4 $ 66.4 GAAP gross margin 76 % 73 % 2 pts Non-GAAP gross profit $ 230.8 $ 163.7 $ 67.1 Non-GAAP gross margin 77 % 75 % 2 pts GAAP operating loss $ (58.2 ) $ (69.8 ) $ 11.6 GAAP operating margin (19 %) (32 %) 12 pts Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 17.6 $ (5.9 ) $ 23.5 Non-GAAP operating margin 6 % (3 %) 9 pts GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.02 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18.1 $ 7.7 $ 10.4 Net cash provided by operating activities margin 6 % 4 % 3 pts Adjusted free cash flow $ 13.1 $ 4.7 $ 8.4 Adjusted free cash flow margin 4 % 2 % 2 pts

__________ Note: Numbers are rounded for presentation purposes.

We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). See the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and the tables in the section titled “ Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Outlook

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. For the third quarter, fourth quarter, and fiscal year 2025, Samsara expects the following:

Q3 FY2025 Outlook Implied Q4 FY2025 Outlook FY 2025 Outlook Total revenue $309 million – $311 million $334 million – $336 million $1.224 billion – $1.228 billion Year/Year revenue growth 30% – 31% 21% – 22% 31% Year/Year adjusted revenue growth (1) 30% – 31% 33% – 34% Non-GAAP operating margin 4% 8% 5% Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $0.03 – $0.04 $0.06 – $0.07 $0.16 – $0.18

__________ (1) Q4 FY24 was a 14-week fiscal quarter instead of a typical 13-week fiscal quarter. To enable comparability across periods, adjusted revenue and adjusted revenue growth rate are calculated by multiplying Q4 FY24 revenue by 13/14 to remove the impact of an additional week of revenue recognition in Q4 FY24.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance financial measures to corresponding GAAP guidance financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses, such as stock-based compensation expense-related charges, that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time. It is important to note that these factors could be material to our results of operations computed in accordance with GAAP.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Cloud, which is a system of record that enables businesses that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and others. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, the calculation of certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our market opportunity, industry developments and trends, customer demand for our solution, macroeconomic conditions and any expected benefits of our products, and our competitive position, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and could cause actual results and events to differ. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions that concern our expectations, strategies, plans, or intentions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made, including information furnished to us by third parties that we have not independently verified, and/or management’s good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include our ability to retain customers and expand the Applications used by our customers, our ability to attract new customers, our future financial performance, including trends in revenue and annual recurring revenue, net retention rate, costs of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, customer counts, non-GAAP financial measures (such as adjusted revenue, adjusted revenue growth rate, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow margin, and adjusted free cash flow margin), our ability to achieve or maintain profitability, the demand for our products or for solutions for connected operations in general, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, geopolitical tensions involving China, the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region, the emergence of pandemics and epidemics, and macroeconomic conditions globally on our and our customers’, partners’ and suppliers’ operations and future financial performance, possible harm caused by silicon component shortages and other supply chain constraints, the length of our sales cycles, possible harm caused by a security breach or other incident affecting our or our customers’ assets or data, our ability to compete successfully in competitive markets, our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, and our ability to continue to innovate and develop new Applications. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to our financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under GAAP. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. In addition, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease of our cash balance for a given period. These and other limitations could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing Samsara’s operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to evaluate our business.

Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Performance Financial Measures—Stock-based compensation expense-related charges include the amortization of deferred stock-based compensation expense for capitalized software and employer taxes on employee equity transactions. Stock-based compensation expense-related charges are excluded because they are primarily a non-cash expense that management believes is not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Employer taxes on employee equity transactions, which are a cash expense, are excluded because such taxes are directly tied to the timing and size of employee equity transactions and the future fair market value of our common stock, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business.

Lease modification, impairment, and related charges, and legal settlements are excluded because management believes that such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance.

Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue—We define ARR as the annualized value of subscription contracts that have commenced revenue recognition as of the measurement date.

Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted Revenue Growth Rate—Q4 FY24 was a 14-week fiscal quarter instead of a typical 13-week fiscal quarter. To enable comparability across periods, adjusted revenue and adjusted revenue growth rate are calculated by multiplying Q4 FY24 revenue by 13/14 to remove the impact of an additional week of revenue recognition in Q4 FY24.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin—We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges included in cost of revenue. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue. We use non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin—We define non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, or non-GAAP operating income (loss), as income (loss) from operations excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, lease modification, impairment, and related charges, and legal settlements. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of total revenue. We use non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP operating margin in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share—We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, lease modification, impairment, and related charges, and legal settlements. Our non-GAAP net income (loss) per share–basic is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period. Our non-GAAP net income per share–diluted is calculated by giving effect to all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents (stock options, restricted stock units, and shares issued under our 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan) to the extent they are dilutive. Non-GAAP net loss per share–diluted is the same as non-GAAP net loss per share–basic as the inclusion of all potential dilutive common stock equivalents would be antidilutive. We use non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin—We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin, even if negative, are useful in evaluating liquidity and provide information to management and investors about our ability to fund future operating needs and strategic initiatives.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin—We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow excluding the cash impact of non-recurring capital expenditures associated with the build-out of our corporate office facilities in San Francisco, California, net of tenant allowances, and legal settlements. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue. We believe that adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow margin, even if negative, are useful in evaluating liquidity and provide information to management and investors about our ability to fund future operating needs and strategic initiatives by excluding the impact of non-recurring events.

Webcast Information and Shareholder Letter

An investor presentation and accompanying shareholder letter is accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at https://investors.samsara.com/. Samsara will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today. The live webcast may be accessed at https://investors.samsara.com/. Following the webcast, a replay will be accessible from the same website.

SAMSARA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of August 3, 2024 February 3, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,272 $ 135,536 Short-term investments 513,361 412,126 Accounts receivable, net 178,794 161,829 Inventories 38,623 22,238 Connected device costs, current 111,323 104,008 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,264 51,221 Total current assets 1,039,637 886,958 Restricted cash 19,431 19,202 Long-term investments 207,705 276,166 Property and equipment, net 57,556 54,969 Operating lease right-of-use assets 72,617 81,974 Connected device costs, non-current 234,354 230,782 Deferred commissions 188,444 177,562 Other assets, non-current 6,398 7,232 Total assets $ 1,826,142 $ 1,734,845 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,345 $ 46,281 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 59,636 61,437 Accrued compensation and benefits 34,875 37,068 Deferred revenue, current 485,909 426,369 Operating lease liabilities, current 19,398 20,661 Total current liabilities 647,163 591,816 Deferred revenue, non-current 136,813 139,117 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 68,300 78,830 Other liabilities, non-current 9,183 9,935 Total liabilities 861,459 819,698 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 10 9 Class B common stock 23 23 Class C common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 2,524,042 2,368,597 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,605 1,616 Accumulated deficit (1,560,997 ) (1,455,098 ) Total stockholders’ equity 964,683 915,147 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,826,142 $ 1,734,845

SAMSARA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Revenue $ 300,202 $ 219,257 $ 580,928 $ 423,577 Cost of revenue 73,365 58,866 141,990 116,423 Gross profit 226,837 160,391 438,938 307,154 Operating expenses: Research and development 76,476 63,969 149,449 124,335 Sales and marketing 151,493 117,908 298,930 236,863 General and administrative 57,062 48,268 114,750 91,534 Total operating expenses 285,031 230,145 563,129 452,732 Loss from operations (58,194 ) (69,754 ) (124,191 ) (145,578 ) Interest income and other income, net 9,626 10,220 19,710 19,115 Loss before provision for income taxes (48,568 ) (59,534 ) (104,481 ) (126,463 ) Provision for income taxes 1,042 434 1,418 1,361 Net loss $ (49,610 ) $ (59,968 ) $ (105,899 ) $ (127,824 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (1,510 ) 2,009 (1,410 ) 1,096 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax 3,086 (1,404 ) 1,399 (1,445 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,576 605 (11 ) (349 ) Comprehensive loss $ (48,034 ) $ (59,363 ) $ (105,910 ) $ (128,173 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 553,917,926 531,751,683 551,285,115 529,077,540

SAMSARA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Operating activities Net loss $ (49,610 ) $ (59,968 ) $ (105,899 ) $ (127,824 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,633 3,709 9,088 7,193 Stock-based compensation expense 71,604 59,656 136,260 112,604 Net accretion of discounts on investments (4,296 ) (4,404 ) (8,289 ) (8,623 ) Other non-cash adjustments 382 2,053 1,712 109 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (36,022 ) (14,055 ) (20,160 ) 6,767 Inventories (10,134 ) 10,635 (18,406 ) 18,803 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,025 1,422 12,957 243 Connected device costs (4,828 ) (17,957 ) (10,887 ) (27,664 ) Deferred commissions (5,765 ) (9,560 ) (10,882 ) (13,078 ) Other assets, non-current 619 (162 ) 934 371 Accounts payable and other liabilities 7,687 3,262 (1,977 ) (5,249 ) Deferred revenue 34,705 27,094 57,236 50,471 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 117 5,995 100 4,051 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,117 7,720 41,787 18,174 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (4,992 ) (3,004 ) (10,054 ) (5,503 ) Purchases of investments (187,744 ) (182,000 ) (330,057 ) (374,389 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 1,247 4,474 1,247 4,474 Proceeds from maturities and redemptions of investments 155,300 163,719 305,726 340,878 Other investing activities (100 ) (50 ) (100 ) (50 ) Net cash used in investing activities (36,289 ) (16,861 ) (33,238 ) (34,590 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with equity compensation plans 16,115 13,011 16,923 13,170 Payment of principal on finance leases (448 ) (467 ) (944 ) (915 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 15,667 12,544 15,979 12,255 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (460 ) 372 (563 ) 518 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,965 ) 3,775 23,965 (3,643 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 181,668 216,348 154,738 223,766 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 178,703 $ 220,123 $ 178,703 $ 220,123

SAMSARA INC. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Gross profit and gross margin reconciliation GAAP gross profit $ 226,837 $ 160,391 $ 438,938 $ 307,154 Add: Stock-based compensation expense-related charges (1) 3,939 3,292 7,705 6,207 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 230,776 $ 163,683 $ 446,643 $ 313,361 GAAP gross margin 76 % 73 % 76 % 73 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77 % 75 % 77 % 74 % Operating income (loss) and operating margin reconciliation GAAP loss from operations $ (58,194 ) $ (69,754 ) $ (124,191 ) $ (145,578 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense-related charges (1) 75,746 63,850 147,902 120,643 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 17,552 $ (5,904 ) $ 23,711 $ (24,935 ) GAAP operating margin (19 %) (32 %) (21 %) (34 %) Non-GAAP operating margin 6 % (3 %) 4 % (6 %) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Net income (loss) reconciliation GAAP net loss $ (49,610 ) $ (59,968 ) $ (105,899 ) $ (127,824 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense-related charges 75,746 63,850 147,902 120,643 Non-GAAP net income (loss) (3) $ 26,136 $ 3,882 $ 42,003 $ (7,181 )

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Mike Chang



ir@samsara.com

Media Contact:

Adam Simons



media@samsara.com

Read full story here