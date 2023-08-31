Samsara Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Q2 revenue of $219.3 million, representing 43% year-over-year growth

Ending ARR of $930.0 million, representing 40% year-over-year growth

1,515 customers with ARR over $100,000, up 53% year-over-year

SAN FRANCISCO–Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023, and released a shareholder letter accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at investors.samsara.com.





“We achieved another strong quarter as we continue to deliver clear, rapid ROI for the world’s leading, most complex physical operations organizations,” said Sanjit Biswas, CEO and co-founder of Samsara. “In Q2, we ended at $930 million in ARR, growing 40% year-over-year. In addition to our continued customer growth, we are proud to have achieved our first adjusted free cash flow positive quarter.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

(In millions, except percentage, percentage points, and per share data)

Q2 FY2024 Q2 FY2023 Y/Y Change Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 930.0 $ 662.8 40 % Total revenue $ 219.3 $ 153.5 43 % GAAP gross profit $ 160.4 $ 109.3 $ 51.1 GAAP gross margin 73 % 71 % 2 pts Non-GAAP gross profit $ 163.7 $ 111.9 $ 51.8 Non-GAAP gross margin 75 % 73 % 2 pts GAAP operating loss $ (69.8 ) $ (65.8 ) $ (4.0 ) GAAP operating margin (32 %) (43 %) 11 pts Non-GAAP operating loss $ (5.9 ) $ (20.2 ) $ 14.3 Non-GAAP operating margin (3 %) (13 %) 10 pts GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.02 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.05 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 7.7 $ (37.0 ) $ 44.7 Free cash flow $ 4.7 $ (43.2 ) $ 47.9 Adjusted free cash flow $ 4.7 $ (38.4 ) $ 43.1 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities margin 4 % (24 %) 28 pts Free cash flow margin 2 % (28 %) 30 pts Adjusted free cash flow margin 2 % (25 %) 27 pts

We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). See the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and the tables in the section titled “Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Outlook

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. For the third quarter and fiscal year 2024, Samsara expects the following:

Q3 FY2024 Outlook FY 2024 Outlook Total revenue $223 million – $225 million $896 million – $900 million Year/Year growth 31% – 33% 37% – 38% Non-GAAP operating margin (2%) (3%) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $0.00 – $0.01 $0.00 – $0.02

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance financial measures to corresponding GAAP guidance financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses, such as stock-based compensation expense-related charges, that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time. It is important to note that these factors could be material to our results of operations computed in accordance with GAAP.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, the calculation of certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our market opportunity, industry developments and trends, customer demand for our solution, macroeconomic conditions and any expected benefits of our products, and our competitive position, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and could cause actual results and events to differ. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions that concern our expectations, strategies, plans, or intentions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made, including information furnished to us by third parties that we have not independently verified, and/or management’s good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include our ability to retain customers and expand the Applications used by our customers, our ability to attract new customers, our future financial performance, including trends in revenue and annual recurring revenue, net retention rate, costs of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, customer counts, non-GAAP financial measures (such as non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, and adjusted free cash flow margin), our ability to achieve or maintain profitability, the demand for our products or for solutions for connected operations in general, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, geopolitical tensions involving China, the COVID-19 pandemic, and macroeconomic conditions globally on our and our customers’, partners’ and suppliers’ operations and future financial performance, possible harm caused by silicon component shortages and other supply chain constraints, the length of our sales cycles, possible harm caused by a security breach or other incident affecting our or our customers’ assets or data, our ability to compete successfully in competitive markets, our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, and our ability to continue to innovate and develop new Applications. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to our financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under GAAP. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. In addition, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease of our cash balance for a given period. These and other limitations could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing Samsara’s operating results through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to evaluate our business.

Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Financial Measures—Stock-based compensation expense is excluded primarily because it is a non-cash expense that management believes is not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Employer taxes on employee equity transactions, which is a cash expense, is excluded because such taxes are tied to the timing and size of the vesting of the underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Lease modification, impairment, and related charges are excluded because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance.

Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue—We define ARR as the annualized value of subscription contracts that have commenced revenue recognition as of the measurement date.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin—We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit plus stock-based compensation expense-related charges, including employer taxes on employee equity transactions, included in cost of revenue. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue. We use non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin—We define non-GAAP loss from operations, or non-GAAP operating loss, as loss from operations excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, including employer taxes on employee equity transactions, and lease modification, impairment, and related charges. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss as a percentage of total revenue. We use non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP operating margin in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share—We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net loss excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, including employer taxes on employee equity transactions, and lease modification, impairment, and related charges. Our non-GAAP net income (loss) per share–basic is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period. Our non-GAAP net income per share–diluted is calculated by giving effect to all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents (stock options, restricted stock units, shares issued under our 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan) to the extent they are dilutive. Non-GAAP net loss per share–diluted is the same as non-GAAP net loss per share–basic as the inclusion of all potential dilutive common stock equivalents would be antidilutive. We use non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin—We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin, even if negative, are useful in evaluating liquidity and provide information to management and investors about our ability to fund future operating needs and strategic initiatives.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin—We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow plus non-recurring capital expenditures associated with the build-out of our corporate office facilities in San Francisco, California, net of tenant allowances. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue. We believe that adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow margin, even if negative, are useful in evaluating liquidity and provide information to management and investors about our ability to fund future operating needs and strategic initiatives by excluding the impact of non-recurring events.

Webcast Information and Shareholder Letter

An investor presentation and accompanying shareholder letter is accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at https://investors.samsara.com/. Samsara will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today. The live webcast may be accessed at https://investors.samsara.com/. Following the webcast, a replay will be accessible from the same website.

SAMSARA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of July 29, 2023 January 28, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 196,037 $ 200,670 Short-term investments 528,766 489,192 Accounts receivable, net 115,422 122,867 Inventories 21,767 40,571 Connected device costs, current 94,061 82,046 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,902 22,189 Total current assets 977,955 957,535 Restricted cash 24,086 23,096 Long-term investments 109,723 113,101 Property and equipment, net 58,405 59,278 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,683 112,624 Connected device costs, non-current 210,500 194,852 Deferred commissions 153,244 140,166 Other assets, non-current 16,036 16,356 Total assets $ 1,642,632 $ 1,617,008 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,675 $ 30,144 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 49,508 53,824 Accrued compensation and benefits 29,869 36,030 Deferred revenue, current 348,820 300,113 Operating lease liabilities, current 16,469 22,047 Total current liabilities 479,341 442,158 Deferred revenue, non-current 128,217 126,452 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 89,424 100,873 Other liabilities, non-current 9,283 9,506 Total liabilities 706,265 678,989 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 8 7 Class B common stock 23 23 Class C common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 2,233,533 2,107,013 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,001 ) (652 ) Accumulated deficit (1,296,196 ) (1,168,372 ) Total stockholders’ equity 936,367 938,019 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,642,632 $ 1,617,008

SAMSARA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Revenue $ 219,257 $ 153,523 $ 423,577 $ 296,168 Cost of revenue 58,866 44,257 116,423 83,875 Gross profit 160,391 109,266 307,154 212,293 Operating expenses Research and development 63,969 41,847 124,335 82,832 Sales and marketing 117,908 91,842 236,863 179,291 General and administrative 48,268 41,359 91,534 85,101 Lease modification, impairment, and related charges — — — 1,056 Total operating expenses 230,145 175,048 452,732 348,280 Loss from operations (69,754 ) (65,782 ) (145,578 ) (135,987 ) Interest income and other income (expense), net 10,220 1,541 19,115 1,481 Loss before provision for income taxes (59,534 ) (64,241 ) (126,463 ) (134,506 ) Provision for income taxes 434 40 1,361 763 Net loss $ (59,968 ) $ (64,281 ) $ (127,824 ) $ (135,269 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 2,009 (77 ) 1,096 101 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax (1,404 ) — (1,445 ) — Other comprehensive income (loss) 605 (77 ) (349 ) 101 Comprehensive loss $ (59,363 ) $ (64,358 ) $ (128,173 ) $ (135,168 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 531,751,683 511,758,439 529,077,540 509,526,709

SAMSARA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (59,968 ) $ (64,281 ) $ (127,824 ) $ (135,269 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,709 2,645 7,193 5,005 Stock-based compensation expense 59,656 44,340 112,604 87,952 Lease modification, impairment, and related charges — — — 1,056 Other non-cash adjustments (2,351 ) 765 (8,514 ) 2,882 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (14,055 ) 6,427 6,767 1,637 Inventories 10,635 2,937 18,803 (5,988 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,422 84 243 (2,912 ) Connected device costs (17,957 ) (20,402 ) (27,664 ) (36,714 ) Deferred commissions (9,560 ) (4,075 ) (13,078 ) (6,333 ) Other assets, non-current (162 ) (2,922 ) 371 70 Accounts payable and other liabilities 3,262 (26,986 ) (5,249 ) (37,218 ) Deferred revenue 27,094 24,712 50,471 40,884 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 5,995 (222 ) 4,051 (812 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,720 (36,978 ) 18,174 (85,760 ) Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (3,004 ) (6,262 ) (5,503 ) (16,930 ) Purchases of investments (182,000 ) — (374,389 ) — Proceeds from sales of investments 4,474 — 4,474 — Proceeds from maturities and redemptions of investments 163,719 — 340,878 — Other investing activities (50 ) — (50 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (16,861 ) (6,262 ) (34,590 ) (16,930 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with equity compensation plans 13,011 10,455 13,170 10,704 Payment of offering costs — (466 ) — (2,208 ) Payment of principal on finance leases (467 ) (246 ) (915 ) (487 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 12,544 9,743 12,255 8,009 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 372 (205 ) 518 (396 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,775 (33,702 ) (3,643 ) (95,077 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 216,348 882,935 223,766 944,310 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 220,123 $ 849,233 $ 220,123 $ 849,233

SAMSARA INC. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Gross profit and gross margin reconciliation GAAP gross profit.. $ 160,391 $ 109,266 $ 307,154 $ 212,293 Add: Stock-based compensation expense-related charges (1) 3,292 2,598 6,207 4,358 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 163,683 $ 111,864 $ 313,361 $ 216,651 GAAP gross margin 73 % 71 % 73 % 72 % Non-GAAP gross margin 75 % 73 % 74 % 73 % Operating loss and operating margin reconciliation GAAP loss from operations $ (69,754 ) $ (65,782 ) $ (145,578 ) $ (135,987 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense-related charges (1) 63,850 45,557 120,643 89,224 Lease modification, impairment, and related charges — — — 1,056 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (5,904 ) $ (20,225 ) $ (24,935 ) $ (45,707 ) GAAP operating margin (32 )% (43 )% (34 )% (46 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (3 )% (13 )% (6 )% (15 )%

(1) Stock-based compensation expense-related charges were included in the following line items of our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Cost of revenue $ 3,292 $ 2,598 $ 6,207 $ 4,358 Research and development 24,069 14,347 46,122 27,867 Sales and marketing 18,771 14,699 35,091 29,058 General and administrative 17,718 13,913 33,223 27,941 Total stock-based compensation expense-related charges (2) $ 63,850 $ 45,557 $ 120,643 $ 89,224

(2) Stock-based compensation expense-related charges included approximately $4.2 million and $8.0 million of employer taxes on employee equity transactions for the three and six months ended July 29, 2023, respectively, and approximately $1.2 million and $1.3 million of employer taxes on employee equity transactions for three and six months ended July 30, 2022, respectively.

