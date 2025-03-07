Samsara Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 revenue of $346.3 million, representing 25% year-over-year growth or 36% year-over-year adjusted growth

Ending ARR of $1.458 billion, representing 32% year-over-year growth or 33% year-over-year adjusted growth

2,506 customers with ARR over $100,000, representing 36% year-over-year growth

“ Fiscal year 2025 was another year of durable and efficient growth. We ended the year with close to $1.5 billion of ARR, achieving 33% year-over-year adjusted growth,” said Sanjit Biswas, CEO and co-founder of Samsara. “ We’re operating at a rare combination of growth, scale, and profitability, and we see a large market opportunity ahead of us. We’re partnering with some of the world’s largest and most complex operations organizations to transform how the world operates.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

(In millions, except percentage, percentage points, and per share data)

Q4 FY2025 Q4 FY2024 Y/Y Change Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 1,457.9 $ 1,102.0 32 % Adjusted ARR (1) $ 1,461.5 $ 1,102.0 33 % Total revenue $ 346.3 $ 276.3 25 % Adjusted total revenue (1) (2) $ 349.6 $ 256.5 36 % GAAP gross profit $ 266.0 $ 207.3 $ 58.7 GAAP gross margin 77 % 75 % 2 pts Non-GAAP gross profit $ 269.8 $ 210.7 $ 59.1 Non-GAAP gross margin 78 % 76 % 2 pts GAAP operating loss $ (18.4 ) $ (123.0 ) $ 104.6 GAAP operating margin (5 %) (45 %) 39 pts Non-GAAP operating income $ 55.9 $ 13.5 $ 42.4 Non-GAAP operating margin 16 % 5 % 11 pts GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.19 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 53.9 $ (41.9 ) $ 95.8 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities margin 16 % (15 %) 31 pts Adjusted free cash flow $ 48.5 $ 16.0 $ 32.5 Adjusted free cash flow margin 14 % 6 % 8 pts __________ Note: Numbers are rounded for presentation purposes.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

(In millions, except percentage, percentage points, and per share data)

FY 2025 FY 2024 Y/Y Change ARR $ 1,457.9 $ 1,102.0 32 % Adjusted ARR (1) $ 1,461.5 $ 1,102.0 33 % Total revenue $ 1,249.2 $ 937.4 33 % Adjusted total revenue (1) (2) $ 1,253.5 $ 917.7 37 % GAAP gross profit $ 950.9 $ 690.4 $ 260.5 GAAP gross margin 76 % 74 % 2 pts Non-GAAP gross profit $ 966.2 $ 703.1 $ 263.1 Non-GAAP gross margin 77 % 75 % 2 pts GAAP operating loss $ (190.0 ) $ (323.3 ) $ 133.4 GAAP operating margin (15 %) (34 %) 19 pts Non-GAAP operating income $ 113.6 $ 1.3 $ 112.3 Non-GAAP operating margin 9 % 0 % 9 pts GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.54 ) $ 0.26 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.27 $ 0.07 $ 0.20 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.07 $ 0.19 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 131.7 $ (11.8 ) $ 143.5 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities margin 11 % (1 %) 12 pts Adjusted free cash flow $ 111.5 $ 27.1 $ 84.4 Adjusted free cash flow margin 9 % 3 % 6 pts __________ Note: Numbers are rounded for presentation purposes.

(1) ARR and revenue are adjusted for constant currency. Constant currency impact is calculated by converting current period results for contracts denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars into U.S. dollars using the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. (2) Q4 FY24 was a 14-week fiscal quarter instead of a typical 13-week fiscal quarter. To enable comparability across periods, adjusted revenue and related growth are calculated by multiplying Q4 FY24 revenue by 13/14 to remove the impact of an additional week of revenue recognition in Q4 FY24.

We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). See the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and the tables in the section titled “ Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Outlook

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. For the first quarter and fiscal year 2026, Samsara expects the following:

Q1 FY2026 Outlook FY 2026 Outlook Total revenue $350 million – $352 million $1.523 billion – $1.533 billion Year/Year revenue growth 25% 22% – 23% Year/Year revenue growth (Constant Currency) (1) 26% – 27% 23% – 24% Non-GAAP operating margin (2) 7% 11% Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted (2) $0.05 – $0.06 $0.32 – $0.34

__________ (1) Currency impact on total revenue growth is derived by applying the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period, rather than the exchange rates for the guidance period. Constant currency impact to revenue guidance is expected to be approximately $5M for Q1 FY26 and approximately $11M for FY26. (2) Other than with respect to revenue growth (Constant Currency), a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance financial measures to corresponding GAAP guidance financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses, such as stock-based compensation expense-related charges, that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time. It is important to note that these factors could be material to our results of operations computed in accordance with GAAP.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, the calculation of certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our market opportunity, industry developments and trends, customer demand for our solution, macroeconomic conditions and any expected benefits of our products, including cost savings and return on investment, our technological capability, including AI, and our competitive position, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and could cause actual results and events to differ. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions that concern our expectations, strategies, plans, or intentions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made, including information furnished to us by third parties that we have not independently verified, and/or management’s good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include our ability to retain customers and expand the Applications used by our customers, our ability to attract new customers, our future financial performance, including trends in revenue and annual recurring revenue, net retention rate, costs of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, customer counts, non-GAAP financial measures (such as adjusted revenue and related growth, year-over-year revenue growth (constant currency), non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow margin, and adjusted free cash flow margin), our ability to achieve or maintain profitability, the demand for our products or for solutions for connected operations in general, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, geopolitical tensions involving China, the conflict in the Middle East, the emergence of public health crises, the results of the recent presidential and congressional elections in the United States, and macroeconomic conditions globally on our and our customers’, partners’, and suppliers’ operations and future financial performance, possible harm caused by silicon component shortages and other supply chain constraints, the length of our sales cycles, possible harm caused by a security breach or other incident affecting our or our customers’ assets or data, our ability to compete successfully in competitive markets, our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, and our ability to continue to innovate and develop new Applications. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to our financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under GAAP. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. In addition, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease of our cash balance for a given period. These and other limitations could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing Samsara’s operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to evaluate our business.

Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Performance Financial Measures—Stock-based compensation expense-related charges include the amortization of deferred stock-based compensation expense for capitalized software and employer taxes on employee equity transactions. Stock-based compensation expense-related charges are excluded because they are primarily a non-cash expense that management believes is not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Employer taxes on employee equity transactions, which are a cash expense, are excluded because such taxes are directly tied to the timing and size of employee equity transactions and the future fair market value of our common stock, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business.

Lease modification, impairment, and related charges, and legal settlements are excluded because management believes that such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance.

Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)—We define ARR as the annualized value of subscription contracts that have commenced revenue recognition as of the measurement date.

Constant Currency (CC)—Constant currency is a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for contracts denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted into U.S. dollars using the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

Adjusted ARR and Adjusted ARR Growth—We define adjusted ARR and adjusted ARR growth as ARR and ARR growth adjusted for constant currency.

Adjusted Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue Growth—We define adjusted total revenue as total revenue excluding the effect of an additional week in Q4 FY24 and adjusted for constant currency. We calculate the effect of an additional week in Q4 FY24 by multiplying Q4 FY24 revenue by 13/14 to remove the impact of an additional week of revenue recognition because Q4 FY24 was a 14-week fiscal quarter instead of a typical 13-week fiscal quarter. Adjusted total revenue growth is defined as the percentage increase in adjusted total revenue over a given period.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin—We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges included in cost of revenue. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue. We use non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin—We define non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, or non-GAAP operating income (loss), as income (loss) from operations excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, lease modification, impairment, and related charges, and legal settlements. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of total revenue. We use non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP operating margin in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share—We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, lease modification, impairment, and related charges, and legal settlements. Our non-GAAP net income (loss) per share–basic is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period. Our non-GAAP net income per share–diluted is calculated by giving effect to all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents (stock options, restricted stock units, and shares issued under our 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan) to the extent they are dilutive. Non-GAAP net loss per share–diluted is the same as non-GAAP net loss per share–basic as the inclusion of all potential dilutive common stock equivalents would be antidilutive. We use non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin—We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin, even if negative, are useful in evaluating liquidity and provide information to management and investors about our ability to fund future operating needs and strategic initiatives.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin—We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow excluding the cash impact of non-recurring capital expenditures associated with the build-out of our corporate office facilities in San Francisco, California, net of tenant allowances, and legal settlements. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue. We believe that adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow margin, even if negative, are useful in evaluating liquidity and provide information to management and investors about our ability to fund future operating needs and strategic initiatives by excluding the impact of non-recurring events.

Webcast Information and Shareholder Letter

An investor presentation and accompanying shareholder letter is accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at https://investors.samsara.com/. Samsara will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today. The live webcast may be accessed at https://investors.samsara.com/. Following the webcast, a replay will be accessible from the same website.

SAMSARA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,576 $ 135,536 Short-term investments 467,222 412,126 Accounts receivable, net 234,016 161,829 Inventories 38,911 22,238 Connected device costs, current 119,323 104,008 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,106 51,221 Total current assets 1,145,154 886,958 Restricted cash 18,218 19,202 Long-term investments 282,652 276,166 Property and equipment, net 58,151 54,969 Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,864 81,974 Connected device costs, non-current 242,928 230,782 Deferred commissions 209,341 177,562 Other assets, non-current 2,994 7,232 Total assets $ 2,024,302 $ 1,734,845 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 64,017 $ 46,281 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 74,976 61,437 Accrued compensation and benefits 43,443 37,068 Deferred revenue, current 563,254 426,369 Operating lease liabilities, current 15,656 20,661 Total current liabilities 761,346 591,816 Deferred revenue, non-current 122,516 139,117 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 64,622 78,830 Other liabilities, non-current 6,622 9,935 Total liabilities 955,106 819,698 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 12 9 Class B common stock 23 23 Class C common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 2,680,012 2,368,597 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (846 ) 1,616 Accumulated deficit (1,610,005 ) (1,455,098 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,069,196 915,147 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,024,302 $ 1,734,845

SAMSARA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 Revenue $ 346,290 $ 276,274 $ 1,249,199 $ 937,385 Cost of revenue 80,304 69,024 298,321 247,032 Gross profit 265,986 207,250 950,878 690,353 Operating expenses: Research and development 73,277 73,426 299,716 258,581 Sales and marketing 152,653 133,006 601,648 486,649 General and administrative 57,199 55,155 234,609 195,043 Lease modification, impairment, and related charges 419 — 4,028 4,762 Legal settlement 850 68,665 850 68,665 Total operating expenses 284,398 330,252 1,140,851 1,013,700 Loss from operations (18,412 ) (123,002 ) (189,973 ) (323,347 ) Interest income and other income, net 9,792 11,471 39,559 39,964 Loss before provision for income taxes (8,620 ) (111,531 ) (150,414 ) (283,383 ) Provision for income taxes 2,582 1,840 4,493 3,343 Net loss $ (11,202 ) $ (113,371 ) $ (154,907 ) $ (286,726 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (732 ) 562 (2,503 ) 838 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax (114 ) 2,493 41 1,430 Other comprehensive income (loss) (846 ) 3,055 (2,462 ) 2,268 Comprehensive loss $ (12,048 ) $ (110,316 ) $ (157,369 ) $ (284,458 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 563,692,988 543,250,066 556,317,440 534,878,501

