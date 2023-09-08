Samsara Named as One of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech™

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, has today been recognised as a 2023 UK Best Workplace in Tech™ by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. This accolade follows Samsara’s recent UK Best Workplace for Women™ certification, which emphasises the company’s ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, fair, and empowering culture.









Samsara’s recognition as one of the UK’s best workplaces in technology is driven by feedback from its employees, with 98% of its UK workforce saying they are treated fairly, regardless of their age, gender, race or sexual orientation. 96% agree that they are proud to work at the company, 94% say they can be their true selves at work, and 92% feel like they are making a positive difference to the wider community.

“Our company values inform how we operate our business, build our culture, and shape the programmes and resources we offer our employees,” said Jesper Helt, Head of People, EMEA at Samsara. “Not only are we inclusive, we’re laser-focussed on customer success, we build for the long term, and adopt a growth mindset. That ultimately helps us win as a team. As an organisation, we aim to be a top destination for tech talent, and this award is a testament to the fact that we’re fostering an environment where Samsarians feel valued, inspired and empowered.”

Samsara strives to provide an exceptional experience for every employee, with inclusive benefits designed to support people both personally and professionally. In the UK, these include competitive pay, an employee stock purchase programme, flexible paid time off, paid sabbaticals, family planning and fertility treatment benefits, mental health and professional development coaching, employee resource groups, mentorship programmes, and more. With a continuous employee feedback loop, Samsara listens and evolves its offerings to best reflect the needs of its growing workforce.

“The Best Workplaces in Tech™️ list is created using the anonymous feedback collected from employees within the technology industry about their workplace experience,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “In one of the country’s fastest-growing industries, it’s fantastic to see these Tech organisations putting their people strategy at the heart of the business and implementing policies, practices and programmes that sustain an impactful and consistently great employee experience for all. A huge congratulations to Samsara for making one of our most prestigious lists.”

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™ awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

