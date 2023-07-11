Samsara Named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced its recognition on Fast Company’s list of Best Workplaces for Innovators, which honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.





Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

Samsara’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud unlocks real-time insights that help customers create safer jobs, reduce their carbon footprints, and cut costs so they can reinvest in areas for growth. More than 2,200 Samsara employees across nine countries can see the positive impact their contributions have on the world every day. Last fiscal year alone, Samsara estimates that it prevented more than 120,000 vehicle crashes and saved thousands of trees by digitizing more than 23 million documents.

“Samsara is driving the digital transformation of physical operations, and employees have a unique opportunity to shape what the future of these critical industries looks like,” said Steve Pickle, Chief People Officer at Samsara. “Our employees are the builders behind the technology that helps save lives and makes our environment greener. We’re only scratching the surface of what’s possible and we will continue to foster an environment innovative thinkers can thrive in.”

Samsara offers many programs that provide space for new ideas and help employees uplevel their skills. For example, its “Hacksara” events, where engineers, product managers, designers, and more brainstorm ideas to elevate its technology, collaborate on unique projects, and share their learnings. In addition, its Owl Connected Mentorship program provides employees the opportunity to build meaningful connections and learn from one another on a continual basis.

For more information about Samsara’s culture and open career opportunities, visit here.

