Samsara Marks a Milestone Year of Impact with Global Customers

– Achieved $1.1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR): Samsara’s role as the singular system of record for physical operations is increasing as revenues grew 39% year-over-year (YoY); its number of $100K+ ARR customers grew 49% YoY – Processed 9 trillion+ data points: Samsara’s platform is powered by the flywheel of data from its customers’ growing digitization efforts, which enables AI-driven insights that help customers operate more safely, efficiently, and sustainably – Supported 75 billion+ API calls: Samsara’s App Marketplace expanded to 270+ partner integrations and serves as the largest open ecosystem for physical operations

“It’s hard to drive a mile on the road without seeing a Samsara customer at work, and altogether they’re powering our global economy,” said Sanjit Biswas, CEO and co-founder at Samsara. “We’re driven by solving real-world challenges for our customers, and are excited about the impact we’ve made together. We’re still early in our journey, and are focused on building an enduring company that captures the large opportunity ahead of us.”

Samsara empowers customers to make significant improvements in their operations, benefiting their organizations and the millions of people who live in the communities they serve. Samsara has partnered with customers to:

– Help prevent an estimated 200,000+ crashes1, saving lives from potential harm – Digitize 230 million+ workflows2, reducing paper waste and allowing thousands of hours to go toward more meaningful work – Save ~2.3 billion pounds of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere3, and millions of dollars in fuel costs

This scale of impact would not be possible without Samsara’s focus on understanding the lives of its customers and what makes them successful. The company’s boots-on-the-ground approach and customer feedback loop guides its product strategy and has led to the release of multiple new solutions this past fiscal year, including Mobile Experience Management (MEM), Virtual Coach, and Find My Asset. Samsara’s continued product innovation is fundamental to its ability to deliver fast and impactful results for organizations across industries, including:

– Nutrien Ag Solutions, the global leader in crop inputs and services, reduced distracted driving by 50% in only three months. Samsara is also helping Nutrien consolidate and modernize its systems so it can manage its thousands of assets in a single location. – DHL, one of the largest logistics companies worldwide, consolidated seven separate point solutions to provide a better operator experience and improve driver safety and retention. As a result, DHL Supply Chain experienced a 50% decrease in driver turnover and DHL Express reduced accident-related costs by 49%. – Boston, a prominent city with about 700,000 residents, uses Samsara to inform its fleet electrification and electric vehicle infrastructure strategy. It has since achieved a 36% increase in miles driven by its electric fleet and reduced carbon emissions by 513,000 pounds.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with our customers as they modernize their operations. We look forward to another year of innovating and building solutions that help transform the world’s infrastructure,” continued Biswas.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

1 October 2022 – October 2023



2 Stat from FY24



3 Estimate based on year-over-year reduction in idling rates per monthly available hours for cohort of 2,500+ Samsara customers observed during Q1-Q3 CY22

