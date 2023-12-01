Samsara Earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Company of the Year Award

Recognized for innovation and growth in North American commercial telematics category

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2023 Company of the Year for Commercial Telematics solutions.





Frost & Sullivan’s Company of the Year award is reserved for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries. Companies that receive this honor have been validated by Frost & Sullivan for innovating and creating new products, solutions, and services that meet ever-evolving customer needs. Frost & Sullivan believes that Samsara is successfully solving the industry’s key problems through its comprehensive suite of products and that Samsara remains at the forefront of the digital revolution in the connected operations space.

As part of the Connected Operations Cloud, Samsara’s Vehicle Telematics application provides complete visibility into real-time vehicle location and diagnostics, intuitive mobile workflows for driver safety and compliance, and advanced insights to optimize dispatch, maintenance, and fuel and energy costs. When combined with Samsara’s platform that includes Video-Based Safety, Equipment Monitoring, Apps & Driver Workflows, and Site Visibility applications, customers have a single platform for all of their operations systems.

“Samsara has earned a coveted reputation as an aspirational brand in the region, particularly among commercial fleet owners,” said Mugundhan Deenadayalan, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “This recognition is a testament to Samsara’s ability to align its fleet management solutions with the evolving demands of the market. Samsara efficiently solves the industry’s key unaddressed problems through its comprehensive Connected Operations Cloud.”

The Connected Operations Cloud unlocks real-time insights that help customers create safer jobs, reduce their carbon footprints, and cut costs so they can reinvest in areas for growth. In the last year alone, Samsara estimates that it helped prevent more than 200,000 vehicle crashes, saved thousands of trees by digitizing more than 220 million workflows, and processed over 6 trillion data points.

“Samsara is honored to be named Frost & Sullivan’s Company of the Year, recognizing our efforts to help organizations across industries connect their physical operations,” said Joe Ryan, General Manager of Telematics at Samsara. “We are excited to continue working with our customers to improve the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of their operations.”

For a full copy of the Frost & Sullivan report, click here.

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

