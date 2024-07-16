SamanTree Medical Raises $14M in Series B Financing Round to Support Global Expansion and Innovation in Surgical Treatment

Henry Charlton and Claire Poulard to join the Board of Directors

Funding will Accelerate US Market Entry, Enhance Digital Solutions, and Support Clinical Developments





LAUSANNE, Switzerland & LIÈGE, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SamanTree Medical, a leading medical technology company specializing in innovative solutions to improve the outcomes of surgery, today announced the closing of $14M as part of a Series B financing round. The new capital will be used to further develop and commercialize the Histolog® Scanner, expand its reach in Europe and the United States, and enhance its digital suite.

Revolutionizing Surgery with the Histolog® Scanner

The Histolog Scanner, a CE-marked device, allows for high-resolution imaging of fresh tissue surfaces during surgery, enabling pathologists and surgeons to perform real-time intra-operative assessment of resected tissue much faster than the conventional techniques. This innovative technology is based on ultra-fast confocal microscopy.

Investment

The round was led by Relyens Innovation Santé, advised by Turenne Capital, and saw participation from new investors Mutuelles Impact, Wille Finance, Noshaq and WE Life Sciences (Wallonie Entreprendre), along with returning investors Panakès Partners, BOM and b2venture. In conjunction with this financing round, SamanTree Medical will establish its headquarters and an operational base in Wallonia (Belgium), while the R&D operations will remain in Lausanne, Switzerland. Fraser Partners acted as sole financial advisor to SamanTree Medical SA.

Board of Directors Update

Joining the Board of Directors are Claire Poulard, Investment Director at Turenne Capital, and Henry Charlton, SVP and Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer at Intuitive. The new Board composition is as follows:

Fabrizio Landi

Claire Poulard

Henry Charlton

Dr. Charles Carignan (Chairman)

Olivier Delporte (CEO)

CEO Olivier Delporte explained: “We are elated by the robust support from our investors, which highlights SamanTree Medical’s impressive progress. This funding, coupled with our strengthened Board, will enable us to accelerate our innovation, expand globally, and enhance our digital solutions, thereby delivering greater value to patients. I also want to thank the Walloon investors WE Life Sciences and Noshaq for their continuing support and effort to strengthen the local life sciences ecosystem.”

“SamanTree Medical has demonstrated that the Histolog® Scanner can provide real-time, high-resolution imaging during surgery, and it has the potential to improve surgical outcomes. We are impressed with the company’s performance and the clinical data supporting the use of the Histolog® Scanner in multiple soft-tissue surgical procedures. We look forward to partnering with SamanTree Medical to bring this transformative technology to more patients worldwide,” said Claire Poulard, Investment Director at Turenne Capital.

“I am excited to join the Board of SamanTree Medical at such a pivotal time for the company. The Histolog Scanner is a potentially significant advancement that provides surgeons with real-time actionable information to their decision-making,” said Henry Charlton, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Intuitive.

Strategic Vision and Global Expansion

As part of the financing conditions, SamanTree Medical is set to expand its commercial operations in Europe and is planning for US market entry later in 2024. This strategic move will involve scaling the deployment of the Histolog Scanner, bolstering clinical trials, and working to obtain necessary marketing authorizations from the U.S. FDA.

About SamanTree Medical and the Histolog Scanner

SamanTree Medical is dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing surgery through innovative medical imaging solutions. The company has developed the Histolog Scanner, a novel device that offers real-time, high-resolution fresh tissue surface imaging during surgical procedures, that may significantly enhance the accuracy of tissue removal or biopsy. The Histolog Scanner covers a broad range of surgical applications in surgery and is currently commercialized in Europe. It is an investigational device in the US.

For more information, visit www.samantree.com.

