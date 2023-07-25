SamanTree Medical Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Histolog® Scanner has been used in 2000 procedures, adoption is accelerating

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – SamanTree Medical, a medical technology company specializing in innovative solutions to improve cancer treatment, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Olivier Delporte as the new Chief Executive Officer, effectively immediately.





Olivier Delporte joins SamanTree Medical with a proven track record of leadership in the medical technology industry. With over 22 years of experience driving growth and innovation of fast-growing companies across various therapeutic areas, Olivier is poised to lead the company towards new heights of success.

Charles S. Carignan, MD, SamanTree Medical Chairman commented, “We are excited for Olivier to join SamanTree Medical at this important time in the company’s growth as we focus on scaling commercial placements of the Histolog® Scanner in Europe and planning the US market expansion for 2024. The Histolog® Scanner has already been used in more than 2000 surgical procedures and the adoption is accelerating. With Olivier’s exceptional leadership experience and industry expertise, I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in driving our company’s growth and success.”

Olivier, the incoming CEO of SamanTree Medical, commented: “I am honored to work with a team that has already achieved so much. The shift towards digital and remote pathology is not just a prediction for the future – it’s our present reality. Our application of it in the operating room to provide answers to physicians in real time – in a fraction of the time of traditional frozen section analysis – puts SamanTree at the forefront of this wave. I am eager to accelerate our innovation and to explore how we can further harness this transformative technology to improve patient outcomes and hospitals’ workflows globally.”

SamanTree Medical noted that Olivier’s expertise in multiple healthcare areas is a perfect fit for the multidisciplinary applications of the Histolog® Scanner, as recently highlighted by the multitude of published articles and presentations in various cancer surgery indications such as prostate, breast, brain and more broadly in pathology.

As the new CEO, Olivier Delporte will be responsible for overseeing the company’s strategic vision and driving global expansion. “I am thrilled to take part in the next phase of the company’s development and to foster strategic collaborations and partnerships. We will continue to push boundaries and seek investment that aligns with our vision and objectives”, he commented.

About SamanTree Medical



SamanTree Medical has developed a breakthrough medical imaging modality that enables fast and high-resolution intra-operative assessment of resected tissue to improve cancer treatment. The Histolog® Scanner (CE marked) allows for high resolution imaging of the surface of fresh tissue. The Histolog® technology is based on a novel ultra-fast confocal microscopy technology. By offering clinicians the chance for real-time assessment of fresh tissue, the clinician is one touch-on-the-screen away from visualizing cancerous cells immediately during surgery. It covers a broad range of surgical and diagnostic applications in oncology. The Histolog Scanner is commercialized in Europe and is an investigational device in the US.



